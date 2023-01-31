World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - how to easily unlock "Return to Lordaeron" achievement

One achievement World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players may have skipped is “Return to Lordaeron.” First available during the Shadowlands expansion, players would return to the ruins of Undercity and try to bring the Forsaken together again. Lordaeron is still covered in a horrific blight, and not even the undead can easily face it.

But what makes this achievement attractive in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is that it offers a pair of fantastic rewards. First, you get the “of Lordaeron” title for all your characters. In addition, you also unlock some cosmetics for your Elven characters. You can now use the Dark Rangers cosmetics with red eyes and ashen gray skin. It’s a fantastic visual aesthetic and very popular in the community.

Hunters that complete the quest can also unlock the Dark Ranger armor set. You can head to Trueshot Lodge and speak to Outfitter Reynolds.

It’s a look that players have wanted for years. If you skipped this quest chain in Shadowlands, fear not. It’s even easier to complete now that you are likely level 70. Here’s what you need to do to take this quest chain on.

What to do to complete Return to Lordaeron and the Dark Ranger cosmetic in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Even better, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players can complete this quest regardless of faction. All you have to do to start it is head back to Oribos. You can get there by using the portal in your capital city’s portal room. Alliance players want to take the quest Eyes of the Wolf from Genn Greymane or Assemble the Forsaken from Calia Menethil if you’re in the Horde.

Beginning quests for Return to Lordaeron

Eyes of the Wolf/Assemble the Forsaken

This Land is Ours

The Blight Congress

Walk of Faith

You’ll take a portal to Brill and will need to speak to several Forsaken NPCs. They will be marked on the map, so you cannot miss them. Some of them have side quests to complete, such as killing some local undead, but these are remarkably simple.

From here, head to the inn at Brill, and listen to the forsaken chat about their future. This can quickly be done even if you’re in the current World of Warcraft: Dragonflight content. If the Forsaken are to return to their home, the plague, the Blight, has to be removed.

Before you return to the Shadowlands, you need a pure plague sample. Calia will aid you by walking through the cloud of death. She’ll create a shield, and your job is simple: defend her, get the sample, and defend her on the way out. It’s a short walk, with only a few enemies to battle.

After that, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players must head back to the Shadowlands. In Maldraxxus, you’ll undertake a simple quest chain, which begins in the House of Rituals. This involves you creating a Plague Eater that will aid you in freeing Lordaeron once and for all.

Quests for Maldraxxus quest chain

Consulting Our Allies

House of Plagues

Feed the Eater

Essence of Plague

Embodiment

These quests, especially at level 70, are straightforward. The only tricky part is if you lack the flight paths. You’ll likely have to travel through the slime rivers of Maldraxxus, too, so be aware that if you do, you’ll have to heal. As a part of these quests, you’ll activate a trio of plague containers (Essence of Plague) and defeat a mini-boss (Embodiment).

That’s the most challenging part of the quest chain, and even then, at level 70, it’s child’s play. Avoid the slime waves, pop your cooldowns, and smash through the Lordaeron Blight. Once this has been defeated, you’ll be given a Hearthstone to take you back to Brill in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Finally, you’re going to prepare to siege Lordaeron on the back of a bat. This particular quest requires you to drop the new plague onto the piles of Blight. Completing this allows players to head into the Ruins of Lordaeron.

The end of Return to Lordaeron

Return to Brill

The Remedy of Lordaeron

The Desolate Council

Report to Greymane/Path of the Dark Rangers

A Walk with Ghosts

A few minor quests left involve speaking to Calia and the other Forsaken. If you don’t see these quests, flag your tracker to cover “Low-Level Quests.” They weren’t showing up for me either at level 70.

Initially, you would head back to Oribos to complete this, but in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, I unlocked the achievement and rewards while in the Ruins of Lordaeron. This gives you the “of Lordaeron” title and the Dark Rangers customization options for Night Elves, Blood Elves, and Void Elves.

After succeeding in this quest chain, you can unlock these cosmetic looks for your Elves in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now, when you create a character in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you can have the ashen grey skin and red eyes of the Dark Rangers.

Poll : 0 votes