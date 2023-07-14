World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update 10.1.7 potential release window, all upcoming changes so far, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1.5 has only been out for a few days, and we already have 10.1.7 information. Blizzard has been very transparent with their fans on what’s coming soon. Though it has been just a few days into this most recent update, the MMO’s developers offered some teasers on what they can expect in the next major patch. This patch, titled Fury Incarnate, is already available on the PTR for players to try out.

Some of this could change, and more updates could be added. Here’s what players need to know about the upcoming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1.7 patch when it drops later this year.

Potential release window for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1.7 update

While fans can take a look at patch 10.1.7 on the PTR, that doesn’t mean it’s going to show up in a few weeks. It’s currently being said that the “Fury Incarnate” update in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will appear in Fall 2023. That makes sense, as August is just around the corner.

It’s likely then that it will show up around August-September, just in time for the two October events that will be updated - Brewfest and Hallow’s End. Speaking of updates, though, here’s what players can expect.

What changes are coming in World of Warcraft 10.1.7?

1) Dreamsurges - New public event

There have been quite a few fun public events in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and 10.1.7 will get a new one - Dreamsurges. Each week, one of the four original Dragon Isles zones will be affected by the portals from the Waking Dream.

There will also be some rare creatures and event bosses in these areas for players seeking more powerful, upgraded gear. However, it’s unknown what item level any of this gear will be.

2) New Heritage Armor questlines for Forsaken and Night Elves

Both the Forsaken (Undead) and Night Elves will receive incredible new cosmetic armor in 10.1.7. Now that the Humans and Orcs received theirs, these two factions are next on the list.

Only the Undead armor has been shown, sporting a fashionable coffin on the back slot. There will be questlines to unlock this gear when it goes live.

In addition, Forsaken will gain 5 new skin tones to choose from, and Night Elves will be given face and body tattoos if they wish to add them to their body.

3) Changes to Dawn of the Infinite

The latest mega-dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Dawn of the Infinite, will see a major change in the next update. As of Fury Incarnate, it will be split into a pair of Heroic difficulty dungeons instead of one long dungeon.

Players will still be tasked with keeping Azeroth’s timeline safe and trying to stop Nozdormu from turning into Murozond once and for all. It is currently unknown if the Mythic-level dungeon will still exist as we know it.

There’s no set date for 10.1.7 in World of Warcraft, but fans can likely expect it to drop sometime this fall. As more updates and information becomes available, we will keep you up to date on the latest.

