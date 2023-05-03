How to easily open the Crystal-Encased Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Zaralek Cavern has several puzzle chests, with one of them being the Crystal-Encased Chest. The treasure chests in this new zone all require something different if you wish to acquire the rewards within. Many of them appear to include Shadowflame Crests and Dragon Isles Supplies. Other rare items could appear as well.

This treasure chest can be found in the Viridian Throne section of Zaralek Caverns’ Glimmerogg. The requirements to solve this puzzle are remarkably easy, but it’s something players can overlook if they aren’t keeping an eye out. If you want to open World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Crystal-Encased Chest, here’s what you need to know about it.

Players will need Attunement Crystals to open the Crystal-Encased Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

While exploring the Viridian Throne section of Glimmerogg, players will see two stone hands with a rock between them. This is located before a waterfall at coordinates 36.43, 74.26. You may completely overlook it in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Zaralek Caverns if you’re just going exploring. This chest contains useful rewards and awaits players who can solve its puzzle.

All the treasure chests in Zaralek Cavern, including the Crystal-Encased Chest, appear to require some knowledge or special items to unlock them. A good example is the Blazing Shadowflame Chest requiring Onyxia’s Cape from Vanilla WoW.

Thankfully, it’s still available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Other examples include the Dreamer’s Bounty chest requiring an enemy debuff and the Ancient Zaqali Chest requiring a simple bottle of magma.

To open the Crystal-Encased Chest, you need a pair of Attunement Crystals. One is Purple, and the other is Yellow, but they aren’t immediately visible. You’ll need your dragonriding mount for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight treasure chest.

The attunement crystals are on rocky pillars near the treasure chest. They’re small and located at the top. You'll have to carefully aim when you’re going to land on them. The Purple Crystal is at 37.71, 68.87. You can find the Yellow Crystal at 39.41, 73.32. Once you reach the top of these pillars via your mount, activate them, and they will fly to the chest.

Activating both crystals will allow them to appear with the Crystal-Encased Chest in WoW. Just wait through a small animation, and you can then open the chest and claim the rewards. The complete list of rewards is unknown, but at the very least, you will receive Dragon Isle Supplies and perhaps some Shadowflame Crests.

Update 10.1 is now available in WoW: Dragonflight and you can learn more about what the developers had to say about it in our exclusive interview with Blizzard Games.

