How to easily open the Blazing Shadowflame Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

With patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, items like the Blazing Shadowflame Chest have appeared. If you know the secret, many of these treasures are easy to pry open. There are many puzzles to solve in the underworld of Zaralek Cavern, but this is one of them. However, this treasure is simple to open - if you were an active player during the classic days of Vanilla WoW. Even if you aren’t, getting this item isn’t as complicated as it might seem.

All the player needs is an item that protects them from the power of Shadowflame in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and they can receive the reward that awaits within the Blazing Shadowflame Chest. Here’s what you need to know.

How to open World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Blazing Shadowflame Chest

The Blazing Shadowflame Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new 10.1 update is the home to a new toy - the Blazing Shadowflame Cinder. It engulfs the player in Shadowflame, and frankly, it looks pretty cool. While it doesn’t offer any in-game benefits and is purely cosmetic, it’s something players are hunting for.

Thankfully, this treasure is easy to open if you’ve got an item from the old days of World of Warcraft. You can find the chest in the Zaqali Caldera zone of Zaralek Cavern. The coordinates are 28.9, 47.5, but before you go diving into the hot lava, there’s something you need first.

Onyxia Scale Cloak is an item from the original Onyxia Raid in World of Warcraft. It’s Bind on Equip, so you can just purchase one at the auction house if people are selling them. It’s an easy enough pattern to whip up as a leatherworker. You need a Scale of Onyxia from the boss herself, a Cindercloth Cloak (Taloring), and Rune Thread.

It might be easier to purchase this at the auction house before opening the Blazing Shadowflame Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but your mileage may vary. It all depends on what the cost is on your server.

Once you have the cape, head to the coordinates above in Zaralek Cavern and equip it. You’ll be at a lava waterfall and may take significant damage crossing the lava floes. Get to the rock where the chest is, and open it up. Then, you can activate the toy from your inventory and enjoy the success.

This is but one of the many new, hidden items scattered throughout the underworld of Zaralek Caverns. As players get ready to raid in Season 2 and power up their gear, there’s plenty to do in the interim. Between meeting the Sniffen or simply playing through the storyline, there’s no shortage of content in patch 10.1.

Poll : 0 votes