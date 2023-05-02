All main story quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's patch 10.1 will feature a brand-new series of main story quests. Players will be diving down into Zaralek Cavern and working to stop the Primalists' latest schemes across the Dragon Isles. As players explore the underside of this massive island, they'll meet new allies, tackle challenging dungeons, and complete a wide variety of quests.
Thankfully, there's a clear path to take if you're simply looking to first do the main story quests in World of Warcraft's latest update. You can then come back and worry about the faction quests, weeklies, dungeon grind, and preparing for the competitive season, which starts on May 9, 2023.
Main Story Quests for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's patch 10.1
As you explore the darkness beneath the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will meet new allies, such as the Niffen, and participate in missions to help the Dragon Scale Expedition. However, if you aim to grind through the main quests quickly, that's feasible.
Upon logging into a character that is level 70 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you'll be given a prompt to begin the quests that will lead you to Zaralek Cavern. After completing a few of these main story quests, you can head to specific points on the map to fly down into this new area.
This begins with The Land Beneath, which requires you to head to the Seat of Aspects in Valdrakken. A mysterious event broke open the ground between Ohn'ahran Plains and Thaldraszus.
This allows players to enter the new 10.1 area of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but an investigation must occur first. There are several sets of missions, each with its own required main story quests.
Breaking Ground
- The Land Beneath
- A Crack in the World
- Where the Flames Fell
- Scar of Earth and Fire
- Optional: Rest Well, Warrior
- The Patience of Princes
- Culling the Deep, It Was Not Enough
- Niffen and Goliath
- Brother's Keeper
- Secrets From Our Father
- The Earth Gives Way
- Smells Like Loamm
- Orientation: Loamm Niffen, Welcome to the City of Smells
- Optional: A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen, The Power of the Whole
- Optional: Tougher Down Under, Flightstones, Shadowflame Crests, Catching Up With Friends
Among the first mission main story quests, players can also begin their friendship with the Niffen and learn more about Shadowflame Crests, Flightstones, and things of that nature. These will be important for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players to gain more powerful gear.
Sundered Legacy
- Future Aspects
- Save-A-Mole and Collating Their Research
- Whose Vault Is It Anyway?
- Charging Up
- Open That Door!
- Sundered Flames
- The Upper Hand
- Singed
- Aspects of Our Legacy
The Ancient Bargain
- Where There's Smoke, There's Fire
- Sight Beyond Sight
- Legends of the Zaqali and Know They Enemy
- Take Out the Head
- Consequences
- Battlefield Triage
- Rushing Quality
- Shut Them Down and Alliance of Convenience
- A Scale for a Scale
- From Hell's Heart
- No Dragon Left Behind
- Raked Over the Coals
- The Endless Burning Sky
- In the Wake of the Ashes
Inherited Sin
- Here We Go Again
- The Obsidian Rest
- Report: Battlefield Ruins
- Blow It Up, Thinning Their Defenses, and Intercepting Communications
- Air Superiority
- Investigating the Unknown
- Break Them Out and Worst of the Worst
Inevitable Confrontation
- Fading Embers
- A Whisper to Sabellian
- Appealing to the Black Prince
- With Our Powers Combined
- Forward Camp, In the Right Hands, and Wipe Them Out
- Finding Sarkareth
- Cracking His Shell
- Stopping Sarkareth
There is one more known main story quest line, A Flame, Extinguished, which is not available yet. This will probably be a series of quests that will lead players into Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, upon the beginning of Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on May 9, 2023.