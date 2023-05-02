All main story quests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's patch 10.1 will feature a brand-new series of main story quests. Players will be diving down into Zaralek Cavern and working to stop the Primalists' latest schemes across the Dragon Isles. As players explore the underside of this massive island, they'll meet new allies, tackle challenging dungeons, and complete a wide variety of quests.

Thankfully, there's a clear path to take if you're simply looking to first do the main story quests in World of Warcraft's latest update. You can then come back and worry about the faction quests, weeklies, dungeon grind, and preparing for the competitive season, which starts on May 9, 2023.

Main Story Quests for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's patch 10.1

As you explore the darkness beneath the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will meet new allies, such as the Niffen, and participate in missions to help the Dragon Scale Expedition. However, if you aim to grind through the main quests quickly, that's feasible.

Upon logging into a character that is level 70 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you'll be given a prompt to begin the quests that will lead you to Zaralek Cavern. After completing a few of these main story quests, you can head to specific points on the map to fly down into this new area.

This begins with The Land Beneath, which requires you to head to the Seat of Aspects in Valdrakken. A mysterious event broke open the ground between Ohn'ahran Plains and Thaldraszus.

This allows players to enter the new 10.1 area of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but an investigation must occur first. There are several sets of missions, each with its own required main story quests.

Breaking Ground

The Land Beneath

A Crack in the World

Where the Flames Fell

Scar of Earth and Fire

Optional: Rest Well, Warrior

The Patience of Princes

Culling the Deep, It Was Not Enough

Niffen and Goliath

Brother's Keeper

Secrets From Our Father

The Earth Gives Way

Smells Like Loamm

Orientation: Loamm Niffen, Welcome to the City of Smells

Optional: A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen, The Power of the Whole

Optional: Tougher Down Under, Flightstones, Shadowflame Crests, Catching Up With Friends

Among the first mission main story quests, players can also begin their friendship with the Niffen and learn more about Shadowflame Crests, Flightstones, and things of that nature. These will be important for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players to gain more powerful gear.

Sundered Legacy

Future Aspects

Save-A-Mole and Collating Their Research

Whose Vault Is It Anyway?

Charging Up

Open That Door!

Sundered Flames

The Upper Hand

Singed

Aspects of Our Legacy

The Ancient Bargain

Where There's Smoke, There's Fire

Sight Beyond Sight

Legends of the Zaqali and Know They Enemy

Take Out the Head

Consequences

Battlefield Triage

Rushing Quality

Shut Them Down and Alliance of Convenience

A Scale for a Scale

From Hell's Heart

No Dragon Left Behind

Raked Over the Coals

The Endless Burning Sky

In the Wake of the Ashes

Inherited Sin

Here We Go Again

The Obsidian Rest

Report: Battlefield Ruins

Blow It Up, Thinning Their Defenses, and Intercepting Communications

Air Superiority

Investigating the Unknown

Break Them Out and Worst of the Worst

Inevitable Confrontation

Fading Embers

A Whisper to Sabellian

Appealing to the Black Prince

With Our Powers Combined

Forward Camp, In the Right Hands, and Wipe Them Out

Finding Sarkareth

Cracking His Shell

Stopping Sarkareth

There is one more known main story quest line, A Flame, Extinguished, which is not available yet. This will probably be a series of quests that will lead players into Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, upon the beginning of Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on May 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes