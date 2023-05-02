World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1 guide - How to get to Zaralek Cavern

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 update will introduce the new Zaralek Cavern zone. A massive underground area will be the location of much of the content coming in the latest major update to the MMO. To get here, players must go beneath the Dragon Isles and won’t need a portal or loading time to get there. Once a relatively peaceful part of the world, the Primalists have shattered that, all in the name of power, as they search for Neltharion’s hidden laboratory.

You can follow this guide to quickly and easily reach the Zaralek Cavern in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Whether you’re helping the Sniffen or the Dragon Scale Expedition, you’ll find it in Zaralek Cavern.

How to reach the new Zaralek Cavern zone in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

One of the best parts of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is that you don’t need to hunt down a quest to start new content when it goes live. When the 10.1 update maintenance ends and you log into the game, you’ll receive a quest, “The Land Beneath." This will begin the quest path you must take to dive down into Zaralek Cavern.

Head to Valdrakken to begin this quest, where you will begin a short quest chain. After completing the above quest, “A Crack in the World,” “Where the Flames Fell,” and “Scar of Earth and Fire,” you will be able to dragonride down into Zaralek Cavern in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This zone won’t have a loading time, either. You can ride down when it’s time.

Specifically, The Patience of Princes quest will be the one to send you underground. Thankfully, the entrances to the Dragon Isles are located on the Dragon Isles themselves, so players don't have to fly to the Forbidden Reach. One exists between the Ohn’ahran Plains and Thaldraszus, with another on the Ohn’ahran Plains and a third on the Azure Span border of the Ohn’ahran Plains.

Underground entrances

Main Entrance: 89, 29

89, 29 Old Loam Tunnel: 36, 59

36, 59 Three-Falls Lookout: 19, 23

Zaralek Caverns in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is massive, but while it has flight paths, you cannot use them from the overworld. You need to fly down into the caverns, and then you can use the various flight paths down in the underworld.

While in the underworld, players can participate in several activities, such as Sniffen Seeking, and fly on their dragonriding mounts at will. This will be where most of Patch 10.1 takes place for the update's main story.

Patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight begins today, May 2, 2023, with the competitive Season 2 content taking place on May 9, 2023. You can also learn more about this update with our exclusive interview here.

