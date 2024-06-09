Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise are in-game items that enhance artifacts (body sets and accessories). By enhancing artifacts, you can unlock sub-stats at enhancement tiers 5, 10, 15, and 20. Along with Artifact Enhancement Chips, you also need Gold to enhance the artifacts. In addition to unlocking sub-stats, the enhancement also increases the main stats of the artifacts.

Artifacts are crucial in the Solo Leveling Arise combat system. They contribute massively to your team’s Total Power and grant various buffs. And enhancing them makes them more robust. That said, below are some of the best ways to get Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise.

List of all ways to get Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise

There are two tiers of Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise. You can use the tier I chips to upgrade an artifact up to tier 14. After this threshold, upgrading artifacts requires tier II chips. That said, here are all the ways to get Artifact Enhancement Chips:

1) Clear Gates

Normal Gates grant Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

You can farm various resources, including Artifacts, Traces of Shadows, EXP, Gold, and more. Likewise, all Normal Gates, regardless of their types or ranks, grant Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise as rewards. It is your best source to obtain these in-game items.

The first thing you can do after logging into the game is to clear as many gates as possible. You can sweep the gates lower than A-rank ones to get rewards without fighting. Gates game mode in Solo Leveling Arise is rich in resources, so spending all gate keys every day is the best way to farm in-game items.

Moreover, you will also find missions to clear a certain number of gates in the events, daily missions, and other content. They also grant various in-game items as rewards.

2) Mana Crystal Exchange Shop

Mana Crystal Exchange Shop in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

You can access Mana Crystal Exchange Shop from Main Menu > Shop > Exchange Shop. It is one of the in-game shops that grants various in-game items such as Skill Scrolls, Design, Melding Cube Selection Chest, and more for Low-tier Mana Crystals. Similarly, you can exchange 20 Low-tier Mana Crystals for 10 Artifact Enhancement Chips.

You can purchase a package of 10 Artifact Enhancement Chips up to 30 times daily before the shop resets. Low-tier Mana Crystals can be obtained by mining the cleared gates, so make sure you dispatch the mining team to the cleared gates immediately.

3) Daily Missions

You can get 10 Artifact Enhancement Chips from the daily missions every day. (Image via Netmarble)

You can get 10 Artifact Enhancement Chips by completing the daily missions every day. Clearing each daily mission grants a certain number of points. There are five point milestones: 20, 40, 60, 80, and 100. Each milestone grants certain rewards, with 80 points threshold rewarding 10 Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise.

4) Events

The Dungeon Exploration Challenge tournament grants Artifact Enhancement Chips. (Image via Netmarble)

Events are the best sources to get Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise, other than Gates. Netmarble introduces new events in each update, one of which is the Points Event. This is an accumulation of various in-game tournaments, where players get various in-game items as rewards based on the points earned.

You can earn points by completing various challenges or missions unique to each tournament. The Dungeon Exploration Challenge and Gate Exploration Challenge tournaments grant Artifact Enhancement Chips of both tier I and II as rewards. In each Solo Leveling Arise update, you can participate in at least nine tournaments, including Dungeon Exploration and Gate Exploration Challenge.

5) Crafting

You can Craft Artifact Enhancement Chips II using low-tier Mana Crystal and tier I chips. (Image via Netmarble)

Crafting is the last source of Artifact Enhancement Chips in Solo Leveling Arise, as of writing. You can only craft tier II chips, which requires 15 tier I chips, two Advanced Mana Power Crystals, and 2,000 Gold for one unit. You can also get Hunter Exclusive Weapons of SSR rarity and Skill Scrolls by crafting.

