If you want the best ways to level up fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, look no further. It will take a while to really get a good level grind going, but it’s worth it. The main story doesn’t really require a ton of leveling up, but it’s one of the most satisfying things about a role-playing game like this one. As we find other creative and easy ways to grind experience points, we’ll come back and update this accordingly.

It’s going to take a few chapters in order to see some of these methods unlock, but they are the best ways to level up fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This will also have the added benefit of giving you more crafting materials, equipment, and, best of all, money.

Tips to level up fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

1) Farm crafting materials, money, and more from weak packs of enemies

While you're running around, smash these weak groups. (Image via SEGA)

This is also one of the best ways to level up fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, but it’s not quite as fast as the above method. This is what I did around Chapters 4 and 5 before I had access to the Labyrinth. If you see a group of enemies with a blue icon above their head, they’re much weaker than you. You can run up to them, press L2, and that will instantly defeat them - after a brief animation.

I found it was pretty satisfying to run up and down a few streets and just pound these enemies. It’s a great way to farm crafting materials and level up your relationships with the various locals in Honolulu. If you’re low on money, these fights tend to give you around 25 bucks a fight, so it quickly stacks up.

This is how I unlocked the money for the more expensive jobs. The exp isn’t as high, but it’s a mindless grind you can do while watching videos on YouTube or something like that. Once you have access to the Labyrinth, it’s likely you won’t do this as much, except for material farming.

2) Trips through the Labyrinth are incredibly profitable

It's easy to find these Metalworms in the Labyrinth. (Image via SEGA)

In addition to unlocking the job system in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Chapter 5, you also unlock one of the best ways to level up fast. Like in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, you can dive through this dungeon to farm lots of experience points, rare weapons, and much more.

However, unlike the previous game, you also unlock a currency that lets you purchase rare crafting materials. That makes this worth grinding on its own.

Each time you go through the Labyrinth, you play through 10 randomized floors of this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth content. Ultimately, you’ll fight a boss and then have the option of going down deeper or leaving. You can also leave it at the end of each floor if you want.

However, every ten floors increase the difficulty a bit. For example, floors 1-10 are around levels 15-18, and 20-30 are around level 32.

The encounters here, especially the Elite enemies, are worth thousands of exp, making it a valuable series of fights to grind through in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This dungeon also houses one of the best ways to level up fast: Metal Slime enemies.

In this case, they’re Metalworms. They resist all attacks and have plenty of HP. To deal with these, use attacks that deal a lot of hits at once - Kunoichi, Gunslinger, and Action Star are solid options. Unfortunately, you can’t take advantage of easy loops to find these, like in the previous game. Just grind through these floors a few times for plenty of level-ups for your Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth team.

The game launches on January 26, 2023. If you want our thoughts on the game, you can find our full review of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth here.