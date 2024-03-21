Best ways replenish and restore Valor in Unicorn Overlord

The Valor system is one of the core combat mechanics in Unicorn Overlord that will help you out of a tricky situation. Not only will it let you deploy reinforcements, but it will also allow you to use special skills like Ressurection and Valorous Order.

However, using these features will deplete your Valor leaving you scrounging for more the next time you are losing a fight. While conserving Valor is important, it’s also crucial to learn about some of the best ways to restore it as you make your way through the game.

Today’s Unicorn Overlord guide will go over some ways you can replenish your Valor bar.

How to easily restore your Valor in Unicorn Overlord

Here are some of the best ways to replenish your Valor bar in Unicorn Overlord:

1) Liberate Towns

One of the better ways of getting more Valor is to clear Garrisons, which will then lead you to Liberate Towns and Fortresses. When you liberate the towns that are under the enemy's rule, you will be able to gain a fair amount of Valor.

Each nation has a lot of occupied fortresses around them, so look for them and liberate them to get yourself a lot of Valor.

2) Overcome as many encounters as possible

Defeating enemies while you are exploring the world will also earn you some Valor. So keep beating them until you can completely top up the Valor bar. The amount of Valor that you receive will depend on the size of the enemy units and their difficulty.

Make sure you complete as much side content as possible if you are running low on your Valor bar.

3) Call your units back

One neat trick that Unicorn Overlord allows is the unit Withdraw feature. This will let you withdraw some of the units that you have deployed on the battlefield and gain Valor in return that you can use for other skills.

This makes it favorable in situations when that particular unit has served its purpose and is not of much use.

4) Hallowed Corne Ash can restore 2 Valor Points

Hallowed Corne Ash is one of the more important items that you will be able to get your hands on in Unicorn Overlord. These are used to revive a unit that fell in bale, and you will be able to find these items in areas like abandoned ruins or purchase them from the Divine Shard Exchange shop.

Apart from reviving your allies, Hallowed Corne Ash can also be used to get back two Valor Points in Unicorn Overlord.