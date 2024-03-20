Unicorn Overlord: How to unlock Black Market Dealer and gain access to their Secret Shop

As you make your way through Unicorn Overlord, you will eventually get to unlock the Black Market Dealer and their Secret Shop. While the items in the shop are rather expensive, they are some of the best at getting your units more powerful in the game.
Unlocking the Black Market Dealer in Unicorn Overlord is easier said than done. You will be required to meet certain conditions and be at the right place to gain access to the Secret Shop.
This Unicorn Overlord guide will go over how you will be able to unlock the Black Market Secret Shop and the items that it sells.
Unlocking the Black Market in Unicorn Overlord
You will find Black Market Dealers and their Shops all over the map in Unicorn Overlord. The earliest one that you will be able to unlock is in Cornia. However, before gaining access to it, make sure you have completed the following Liberation Quests:
- A Solitary Resistance
- As the Tricorns Ride
- Province of Famine
- The Battle for Barbatimo
- The Battle for Istania
- The Battle for Lisiere
- The Battle for Lonteria
- The Battle for Paradis
- The Battle for Plaine
- The Battle for Prashvari
- The Battle for Riviere
- The Blade of House Meillet
- The Mercenary’s Trial
- The Self-Effacing Sorcerer
- The Winged Knight
- The Ravaged Swamp
- Uprooting the Rock Rats
After having completed the above quests, you will find the shop directly to the north of the Uprooting the Rock Rats travel point. You will meet the dealer here, and he will task you with the quest, The Black Market Trader. Make sure you are heading there at night time as the dealer and the shop will only be available then.
Once you get the quest, make your way into the forest located in the north and look for the stone gate. Now, make your way west while following the dirt road. Here, you will see a hooded man; talk to him, and you will unlock the Black Market store.
If you are accessing the Black Market store in Cornia, you will gain access to the following items:
- Thief’s Mantle (20,000 G)
- Starless Bow (3,000 G)
- Zenoiran Sword (5,000 G)
- Zenoiran Spear (5,000 G)
- Zenoiran Axe (5,000 G)
- Carnelian Pendant (10,000 G)
- Lapis Pendant (10,000 G)
- Iron Shackles (3,000 G)
- Magick Bomb (5,000 G)
- Lapis Lazuli (1,000 G)
- Ruby (2,000 G)
- Idealist’s Handmirror (30,000 G)
Black Market items are fairly expensive in Unicorn Overlord, so make sure you farm enough gold to buy them.