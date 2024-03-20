Unicorn Overlord: How to unlock Black Market Dealer and gain access to their Secret Shop

As you make your way through Unicorn Overlord, you will eventually get to unlock the Black Market Dealer and their Secret Shop. While the items in the shop are rather expensive, they are some of the best at getting your units more powerful in the game.

Unlocking the Black Market Dealer in Unicorn Overlord is easier said than done. You will be required to meet certain conditions and be at the right place to gain access to the Secret Shop.

This Unicorn Overlord guide will go over how you will be able to unlock the Black Market Secret Shop and the items that it sells.

Unlocking the Black Market in Unicorn Overlord

Expand Tweet

You will find Black Market Dealers and their Shops all over the map in Unicorn Overlord. The earliest one that you will be able to unlock is in Cornia. However, before gaining access to it, make sure you have completed the following Liberation Quests:

A Solitary Resistance

As the Tricorns Ride

Province of Famine

The Battle for Barbatimo

The Battle for Istania

The Battle for Lisiere

The Battle for Lonteria

The Battle for Paradis

The Battle for Plaine

The Battle for Prashvari

The Battle for Riviere

The Blade of House Meillet

The Mercenary’s Trial

The Self-Effacing Sorcerer

The Winged Knight

The Ravaged Swamp

Uprooting the Rock Rats

After having completed the above quests, you will find the shop directly to the north of the Uprooting the Rock Rats travel point. You will meet the dealer here, and he will task you with the quest, The Black Market Trader. Make sure you are heading there at night time as the dealer and the shop will only be available then.

Once you get the quest, make your way into the forest located in the north and look for the stone gate. Now, make your way west while following the dirt road. Here, you will see a hooded man; talk to him, and you will unlock the Black Market store.

Expand Tweet

If you are accessing the Black Market store in Cornia, you will gain access to the following items:

Thief’s Mantle (20,000 G)

Starless Bow (3,000 G)

Zenoiran Sword (5,000 G)

Zenoiran Spear (5,000 G)

Zenoiran Axe (5,000 G)

Carnelian Pendant (10,000 G)

Lapis Pendant (10,000 G)

Iron Shackles (3,000 G)

Magick Bomb (5,000 G)

Lapis Lazuli (1,000 G)

Ruby (2,000 G)

Idealist’s Handmirror (30,000 G)

Black Market items are fairly expensive in Unicorn Overlord, so make sure you farm enough gold to buy them.