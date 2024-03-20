Should you kill or spare Mordon in Unicorn Overlord?

Mordon is one of the more important NCPs you will meet on your journey in Unicorn Overlord. You will also get to decide his fate as you progress through his questline, and you will ultimately have the choice to either execute Mordon or free him. The decision that you make here will have a slight impact on the rest of your playthrough. However, it will not affect your story all that much, so while the decision is important, it will not ruin the game for you.

Killing or sparing Mordon will have its own consequences and rewards, so your decision will likely be based on what you can live with. This Unicorn Overlord guide will go over whether you should be killing or sparing Mordon’s life.

What happens if you kill Mordon in Unicorn Overlord?

If you kill Mordon in the game, you will be receiving 30 Honors as a reward, which is not exactly a significant sum. Additionally, you will not be able to recruit him as an ally if he gets executed.

If you need some quick honors early on or want to kill Mordon just for the sake of it, you can go ahead and execute him.

What will happen if you spare Mordon in Unicorn Overlord?

If you choose to let Mordon live, you will then be able to recruit him as an ally later on. Mordon is a key NPC to recruit because he is capable of building bridges, which will then let you unlock more areas on the map. Just ensure you have the required amount of crafting materials when looking to use Mordon and his bridge-building skills.

Should you spare or execute Mordon in Unicorn Overlord?

If you are looking for long-term gains, it’s a much better idea to let Mordon live and then recruit him later on in the narrative. Mordon’s bridge-building capabilities will come in handy if you want to unlock more areas on the map.

While executing him gives you 30 Honor, it’s not a big amount. Moreover, you can start farming Honor in Unicorn Overlord in Auxiliary Stages and various other ways.

So, if you are not looking to gain some quick Honor at that stage of the game, keep Mordon alive so you can later recruit him into the Liberation Army.