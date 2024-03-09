How to easily farm Honor in Unicorn Overlord

Honor is the most important resource in Unicorn Overlord. The deeper you go into Vanillaware’s latest strategy RPG, the more of this currency you will need. Having to juggle creating new units or improving your current ones will certainly feel frustrating in the early parts of the game. However, there are ways to make this so much easier. It will take time, patience, and, most of all, grinding, but there are easy ways to get more Honor.

We’ll go over a few of the tips we learned while playing and reviewing this game. That way, when you start, you’ll have all the information you need when it comes to farming lots of Honor in Unicorn Overlord.

Tips for farming Honor in Unicorn Overlord

1) Grind through Auxillary Stages

You can even fast travel to these stages once unlocked (Image via Atlus)

This is, perhaps, the easiest way to start grinding out good chunks of Honor in Unicorn Overlord. However, you cannot do this until you’ve unlocked the Shaman unit, Selvie. This is done relatively early in the game, and she unlocks the ability to fight through Auxillary Stages. These are found in the various circles of stones scattered throughout the world map.

Investigating these circles of stones after you complete her side quest will unlock repeatably farmable maps in Unicorn Overlord. The easiest one, The Sigil’s Trial, Beginner 1, is found on the southeastern Cornian border, not too far away from where you found Selvie in the first place. Each time you beat one of these stages, you gain Honor, Gold, and Renown. This is key for unlocking all the trophies in the game.

2) Defeat random enemy units on the world map

Wandering enemy units are a great source of Honor (Image via Atlus)

When you’re in enemy territory on the world map, you’ll occasionally see soldiers of Galerius marching and patrolling around. If they spot you, they will make a beeline. You can fully heal after these and cycle through your units to pick a squad that completely depletes your opponent’s HP. If you beat them, you gain 1-2 Honor each time in Unicorn Overlord.

While it doesn’t seem like much, you can press Options to immediately complete these fights, and there are plenty of them all over the map. It’s just a quick, easy way to farm up extra Honor here and there.

3) Complete Deliveries in towns you control

This makes it worthwhile to revisit old areas (Image via Atlus)

Each time you free a town, you’ll unlock the ability to complete Deliveries for them. These are often local items that you can dig up anywhere on the world map that have a glowing blue light on them. Completing Deliveries in Unicorn Overlord gives you a bit of Honor, and they can be repeated over and over.

This makes it worthwhile to travel back to earlier towns you’ve liberated and explore these places to farm up as many resources as possible. This can feel incredibly slow, but it gives you a wealth of other items and money on top of that, so it’s worth making trips through previously rescued areas.

These are just a few ways you can easily grind up some extra Honor in Unicorn Overlord. It’s used in several aspects of the game, so you will almost always have a need for it. You can learn more about this tactical strategy RPG in our recent review.