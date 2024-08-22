Best ways to use Goblin King in Clash of Clans

Goblin King is a prominent character in the popular combat strategy mobile game, Clash of Clans. Playing a significant role in the Single Player game mode, you will encounter him in the game after Villager. Whether you're a new or experienced player, knowing how to use the Goblin King can improve your attacks. This article covers a few strategies to help you use him effectively in the game.

Using every character wisely is important in Clash of Clans, as each boasts unique abilities that can change the outcome of a battle. Whether collecting resources, defending your base, or aiming for higher ranks, understanding when and how to use them can lead to more wins and simplify your progression in the game.

The best ways to use Goblin King

When playing Clash of Clans, it is crucial to understand the Goblin King's strengths and how to use them during battles.

1) Resource raids

The Goblin King is great at raiding resource buildings, making him a key player in farming raids. Combined with regular goblins, he can easily eliminate enemy resources, giving you a huge advantage in loot-gathering.

Goblin King in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

2) Distract defenses

One of the Goblin King’s most useful roles is as a distraction. Use him to absorb damage from enemy defenses, allowing your other troops, like Giants or Hog Riders, to focus on taking down defense systems unnoticed.

3) Clean-up after the main attack

After your main army has neutralized most of the enemy’s defenses, the Goblin King can be sent in to gather the remaining resources quickly. His targeting of resource buildings ensures that nothing valuable is left behind.

4) Combo with jump spells

Use Jump Spells with the Goblin King to help him and his troops bypass walls and reach deeper into the enemy’s base. This strategy allows him and his supporting troops to access resource storage or even the town hall without getting stuck on walls.

Goblins in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

5) Activate special ability

The Goblin King’s special ability boosts his damage and speed, making him even more effective when raiding high-value targets and resources or overcoming enemy defenses.

The Goblin King is a versatile character in Clash of Clans. By understanding his strengths, you can use him effectively in battles to gain an advantage. With the right strategy, he can be a key asset in your quest for victory.

