3 best Town Hall 8 Hog Rider attacking strategies in Clash of Clans

Players can use various Hog Rider attacking strategies in Clash of Clans to clear the Town Hall 8 war and multiplayer bases. Hog Rider is one of the strongest ground troops in Clash of Clans for Town Hall 8 players. Its ability to attack defensive buildings as a speedster makes it one of the strongest troops.

Hog Rider shares good synergies with Golems, Valkyries, and Wizards. So, players can form their army composition using these troops or use already popular Hog Rider attacking strategies in the game. In this article, we will explore the best Town Hall 8 Hog Rider attacking strategies in Clash of Clans.

Best TH8 Hog Rider attacking strategies in Clash of Clans

1) GoVaHo

GoVaHo attacking strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via SuperCell)

GoVaHo is one of the strongest Town Hall 8 attacking combinations and Hog Rider attacking strategies in Clash of Clans. As the name suggests, this Hog Rider attacking strategy focuses on using Golems, Valkyries, and Hog Riders and it is divided into top smaller attacks.

Trending

Players use Golems and Valkyries along with a few Wizards to clear one side of the base. They will be able to take down enemy clan castle troops, the Barbarian King, and most of the other defenses.

Hog Riders are used from the other side to clear remaining defenses. Healing spells are used on Hog Riders as per the demand of the attack. Whenever Hog Riders are near bombs, players must drop a Healing spell on them. The Barbarian King and Archers are used to clear outside buildings. Following is the army composition of the GoVaHo attacking strategy:

1 Golem

4 Wall Breakers

5 Valkyries

8 Wizards

18 Hog Riders

3 Healing spells

1 Poison spell

Hog Riders (clan castle)

2) Mass Hogs

Mass Hogs attacking strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via SuperCell)

Mass Hogs is one of the easiest Hog Rider attacking strategies in Clash of Clans. Since Hog Riders are speedster troops that target defensive buildings, a properly executed Mass Hogs attacking strategy can take down all the defenses in the first few minutes of the attack.

Players can use this Town Hall 8 Hog Rider attacking strategy both in multiplayer and war attacks. This attacking strategy starts with clearing the enemy's clan castle troops. If the clan castle troops can be activated, then use a few Archers to take them down.

Players may use a few Hog Riders to take out the troops from clan castles placed in the middle of the base. Once the troops are out, use Wizards and Archers along with a Poison spell to clear them. Drop all the Hog Riders in two groups from the same side of the base and use Healing spells as per the need of attack.

Players should try to pre-deploy a Healing spell in areas where two giant bombs can be anticipated as they can immediately take down all Hog Riders without a Healing spell. The army composition for the Mass Hogs attacking strategy is as follows:

33 Hog Riders

6 Wizards

11 Archers

3 Healing spells

1 Poison spell

Hog Riders (clan castle)

3) GoHo

GoHo attacking strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via SuperCell)

GoHo is the basic version of the GoVaHo attacking strategy. As the name suggests, this attack strategy focuses on using Golems and Hog Riders as the main troops. It is one of the most popular Hog Rider attacking strategies for Town Hall 8 multiplayer attacks. Players can use this attacking strategy in the Super Wall Breaker Spotlight Event.

Players should use Golems and Wizards along with a Rage or Healing spell from one side of the base. They will easily be able to take down one side of the base and enemy clan castle troops with the help of the Barbarian King and a Poison spell. From the other side of the base, drop all the Hog Riders.

Like the Mass Hogs attacking strategy, Hog Riders should be dropped into two groups to minimize giant bomb damage. Use the two Healing spells on Hog Riders to allow them to clear the remaining base with ease. Following is the army composition of the GoHo Town Hall 8 attacking strategy:

1 Golem

6 Wall Breakers

13 Wizards

6 Archers

20 Hog Riders

3 Healing spells

1 Poison spell