Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker: Rewards, Ice Cubes requirements, and more

The Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event is currently live, requiring players to raid villages in multiplayer battles. If players achieve three stars in these raids, they will earn Ice Cubes, which are essential resources required for progressing in the Event Tracker.
The Event Tracker has two tiers of rewards. The first is available for free, while the second is unlocked by purchasing the Event Pass for the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event.
This article highlights all the rewards and their requirements on both sides of the Event Tracker.
Rewards and their requirements in Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker
Here's the complete breakdown of the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker:
From the table, it's clear that free-to-play (F2P) players will miss out on various rewards, with Starry Ores being particularly notable. In contrast, premium players can access both free and Event Pass rewards by collecting the required number of Ice Cubes.
Additionally, the special event currency, Super Medals, will be distributed unevenly. F2P players will receive 5,000 fewer Super Medals than premium players. This discrepancy means F2P players must spend their Super Medals wisely in the Trader shop, limiting their ability to purchase various in-game resources.
There are 20 tiers of rewards in the Event Tracker. Players require different amounts of Ice Cubes to unlock them. They must collect 10000 Ice Cubes to unlock every reward in the Event Tracker.
The event ends on June 21, 2024, so players must complete the objective on time.
How to obtain Maximum Ice Cubes in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event
Since the ongoing event focuses on Super Wall Breakers, using them in raids provides 50% extra Ice Cubes. Replace traditional Wall Breakers with Super Wall Breakers in your army to enhance performance and break down opponents' walls more effectively. Integrate Super Wall Breakers into every strategy to create clear passages for your main troops.
Meanwhile, Supercell has released the voucher link to claim 150 Super Medals and 150 Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans. Players must claim it to get a head start in the Event Tracker.
Additionally, the Super Ice Bath in every player's base provides 100 Ice Cubes daily. Consistently claiming them can boost the progression.
