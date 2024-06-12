Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker: Rewards, Ice Cubes requirements, and more

The Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event is currently live, requiring players to raid villages in multiplayer battles. If players achieve three stars in these raids, they will earn Ice Cubes, which are essential resources required for progressing in the Event Tracker.

The Event Tracker has two tiers of rewards. The first is available for free, while the second is unlocked by purchasing the Event Pass for the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event.

This article highlights all the rewards and their requirements on both sides of the Event Tracker.

Rewards and their requirements in Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker

Here's the complete breakdown of the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker:

Number of Ice Cubes required Free rewards Event Pass rewards 0 Super Wall Breakers 30 Glowy Ores 250 300 Super Medals 500 Super Medals 500 500 Shiny Ores 30 Glowy Ores 800 30% Training Boost 1050 Super Medals 1250 350 Super Medals 40 Glowy Ores 1700 10 Glowy Ores 500 Super Medals 2150 750 Shiny Ores 40 Glowy Ores 2600 25 Glowy Ores 1050 Super Medals 3050 550 Super Medals 60 Glowy Ores 3550 30 Glowy Ores 700 Super Medals 4050 1000 Shiny Ores 60 Glowy Ores 4550 50 Glowy Ores 15 Starry Ores 5050 600 Super Medals 80 Glowy Ores 5550 35 Glowy Ores Cactus Guy decoration 6050 1250 Shiny Ores 80 Glowy Ores 6800 60 Glowy Ores 20 Starry Ores 7550 650 Super Medals 90 Glowy Ores 8350 40 Glowy Ores 1200 Super Medals 9150 700 Super Medals 90 Glowy Ores 10000 Cowboy Skeleton decoration 45 Starry Ores

From the table, it's clear that free-to-play (F2P) players will miss out on various rewards, with Starry Ores being particularly notable. In contrast, premium players can access both free and Event Pass rewards by collecting the required number of Ice Cubes.

Additionally, the special event currency, Super Medals, will be distributed unevenly. F2P players will receive 5,000 fewer Super Medals than premium players. This discrepancy means F2P players must spend their Super Medals wisely in the Trader shop, limiting their ability to purchase various in-game resources.

There are 20 tiers of rewards in the Event Tracker. Players require different amounts of Ice Cubes to unlock them. They must collect 10000 Ice Cubes to unlock every reward in the Event Tracker.

The event ends on June 21, 2024, so players must complete the objective on time.

How to obtain Maximum Ice Cubes in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event

Ice Cube (Image via Supercell)

Since the ongoing event focuses on Super Wall Breakers, using them in raids provides 50% extra Ice Cubes. Replace traditional Wall Breakers with Super Wall Breakers in your army to enhance performance and break down opponents' walls more effectively. Integrate Super Wall Breakers into every strategy to create clear passages for your main troops.

Meanwhile, Supercell has released the voucher link to claim 150 Super Medals and 150 Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans. Players must claim it to get a head start in the Event Tracker.

Additionally, the Super Ice Bath in every player's base provides 100 Ice Cubes daily. Consistently claiming them can boost the progression.

