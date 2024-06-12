  • home icon
  Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker: Rewards, Ice Cubes requirements, and more

Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker: Rewards, Ice Cubes requirements, and more

Cover
Clash of Clans Event Tracker (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event is currently live, requiring players to raid villages in multiplayer battles. If players achieve three stars in these raids, they will earn Ice Cubes, which are essential resources required for progressing in the Event Tracker.

The Event Tracker has two tiers of rewards. The first is available for free, while the second is unlocked by purchasing the Event Pass for the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event.

This article highlights all the rewards and their requirements on both sides of the Event Tracker.

Rewards and their requirements in Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker

Here's the complete breakdown of the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event Tracker:

Number of Ice Cubes requiredFree rewardsEvent Pass rewards
0Super Wall Breakers30 Glowy Ores
250300 Super Medals500 Super Medals
500500 Shiny Ores30 Glowy Ores
80030% Training Boost1050 Super Medals
1250350 Super Medals40 Glowy Ores
170010 Glowy Ores500 Super Medals
2150750 Shiny Ores40 Glowy Ores
260025 Glowy Ores1050 Super Medals
3050550 Super Medals60 Glowy Ores
355030 Glowy Ores700 Super Medals
40501000 Shiny Ores60 Glowy Ores
455050 Glowy Ores15 Starry Ores
5050600 Super Medals80 Glowy Ores
555035 Glowy OresCactus Guy decoration
60501250 Shiny Ores80 Glowy Ores
680060 Glowy Ores20 Starry Ores
7550650 Super Medals90 Glowy Ores
835040 Glowy Ores1200 Super Medals
9150700 Super Medals90 Glowy Ores
10000Cowboy Skeleton decoration45 Starry Ores

From the table, it's clear that free-to-play (F2P) players will miss out on various rewards, with Starry Ores being particularly notable. In contrast, premium players can access both free and Event Pass rewards by collecting the required number of Ice Cubes.

Additionally, the special event currency, Super Medals, will be distributed unevenly. F2P players will receive 5,000 fewer Super Medals than premium players. This discrepancy means F2P players must spend their Super Medals wisely in the Trader shop, limiting their ability to purchase various in-game resources.

There are 20 tiers of rewards in the Event Tracker. Players require different amounts of Ice Cubes to unlock them. They must collect 10000 Ice Cubes to unlock every reward in the Event Tracker.

The event ends on June 21, 2024, so players must complete the objective on time.

How to obtain Maximum Ice Cubes in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight Event

Ice Cube (Image via Supercell)
Ice Cube (Image via Supercell)

Since the ongoing event focuses on Super Wall Breakers, using them in raids provides 50% extra Ice Cubes. Replace traditional Wall Breakers with Super Wall Breakers in your army to enhance performance and break down opponents' walls more effectively. Integrate Super Wall Breakers into every strategy to create clear passages for your main troops.

Meanwhile, Supercell has released the voucher link to claim 150 Super Medals and 150 Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans. Players must claim it to get a head start in the Event Tracker.

Additionally, the Super Ice Bath in every player's base provides 100 Ice Cubes daily. Consistently claiming them can boost the progression.

More from Sportskeeda
