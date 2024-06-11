How to get 150 Super Medals and 150 Ice Cubes in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event for free?

In the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event, Ice Cubes are used to progress in the Event Tracker and unlock various rewards. In contrast, Super Medals are the special event currency used in the Trader's shop to purchase in-game items, such as Ores, Potions, and the new Rocket Spear Hero Equipment for the Royal Champion.

To give players a boost in the ongoing event, Supercell has released a free voucher link that provides 150 Super Medals and 150 Ice Cubes in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event. This article includes the link and offers a few troubleshooting steps to help you claim your rewards.

Steps to claim 150 Super Medals and 150 Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are the required steps to get 150 Super Medals and 150 Ice Cubes:

Step 1: Open the voucher redemption page by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Click on the Claim Reward button. The Clash of Clans App will automatically open on your device.

Step 3: Click on the Claim button on the prompt to complete the process.

Upon claiming this reward, players will get a head start in the ongoing event, helping them to maximize their reward.

Read more: Clash of Clans Town Hall 17 requirements

Few troubleshooting steps

Offer redemption page (Image via Supercell)

If a player encounters difficulty in claiming the reward despite following the above steps, they should try some additional troubleshooting steps that might resolve the issue. These steps are given below:

Install or update the Chrome browser: Some browsers have strict firewall policies that stop the links from functioning properly. Leveraging the most commonly used browsers such as Google Chrome allows players to access the reward smoothly. It's important to note that the latest version of Chrome should be used for completing the objective in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event.

Some browsers have strict firewall policies that stop the links from functioning properly. Leveraging the most commonly used browsers such as Google Chrome allows players to access the reward smoothly. It's important to note that the latest version of Chrome should be used for completing the objective in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event. Use a high-speed Internet connection: The Internet often plays a major role in shaping users' experience while using the global network. Sometimes, the slow Internet connection hinders the link from working properly, causing frustration among players. Thus, a fast-paced Internet is always the better option for acquiring these rewards.

The Internet often plays a major role in shaping users' experience while using the global network. Sometimes, the slow Internet connection hinders the link from working properly, causing frustration among players. Thus, a fast-paced Internet is always the better option for acquiring these rewards. Use a different mobile: If the above steps do not help you claim the reward then you must use a different mobile to bypass the device-related issue. Leverage your friend's or relative's device to get the desired 150 Super Medals and 150 Ice Cubes in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans: