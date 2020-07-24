Ghost of Tsushima offers a wide variety of weapons, with the game's stance system quite similar to that of the Nioh series. However, unlike the latter, the range of each weapon category is limited in Ghost of Tsushima, which has no option to change the Katana or Bow.

Weapon choices in Ghost of Tsushima

Primary weapon: Sakai Clan Katana

Long-range: Long Bow (which you can get by completing the Curse of Uchitsue mythic quest) and Half Bow (which you can get by completing the first "Sensei Ishikawa quest")

Ghost tools like Kunai, Smoke Bomb, Black Powder Bomb and Sticky Bomb

A grappling hook (Its a utility tool)

Also read: Ghost of Tsushima: How to get longbow in the early game, a step-by-step guide

Ghost of Tsushima is not a looter-slasher game, and offers only a few weapons in the entirety of the playthrough. However, the game does provide different kinds of armour and charms that help create a wide variety of builds.

Different achievable builds in Ghost of Tsushima

The various builds in Ghost of Tsushima that are achievable are:

The Ghost Build (Assassin's Build)

The Samurai (Tank Build)

Bloodied Build (High DPS build; with the help of charms you can increase your damage output by a massive number if your health is low)

Archer Build (Uses the legendary Tadayori Armor which you can get by completing the mythic quest named Legend of Tadayori)

We will cover how to achieve all these builds in a separate article. For now, if you are a new player and this is your first playthrough, we suggest you go with the Samurai Build, which requires the Samurai Clan Armor. You can get this in the early game during the first quest of Lady Adachi.

Furthermore, you will need minor charms like the Charm of Resolve and a few other items. For starters, try to unlock the different stances offered in the game. With the Samurai Build, you must unlock the Water and Wind Stances in the Izuhara region itself.

Stayn tuned to Sportskeeda to learn about the different builds in Ghost of Tsushima and the step by step guides to achieve them.