5 best wireless GameCube controllers for Nintendo Switch

Despite the Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller's popularity, wireless GameCube controllers continue to reign supreme on the console. In fact, many fans consider the controller released for Nintendo's purple box-esque console as the best peripheral in the console gaming realm. With Smash Bros and other popular multiplayer titles on the hybrid console, this continues to be the case.

As such, let's take a look at the best wireless GameCube controllers available for the Nintendo Switch console.

Best Nintendo Switch wireless GameCube controllers

1) NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-pad ($69.99 on NYXI Game)

While fairly thick, this wireless GameCube controller is so for a reason (Image via NYXI)

Starting with the most versatile of the bunch is the NYXI Wizard. This third-party controller is fairly thick and clearly emulates the GameCube controller style but with a modern twist. The best part is that it can be split into two, just like the traditional Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, and attached to the hybrid console. If that was not enough, the joysticks here are Hall-Effect, meaning there is no chance of stick drifting to occur.

2) HORI Nintendo Switch Wireless Battle Pad (Zelda) Gamecube Style Controller ($49.99 on Amazon)

The Zelda insignia adds to the aesthetic (Image via HORI)

HORI is a popular peripheral manufacturer in the Nintendo space, and they have some great controllers for players to check out. Fans of Nintendo's beloved Legend of Zelda series would not want to miss out on this themed controller, which also harkens back to the exact same design as the actual GameCube controller. It boasts 15 hours of play per charge and a 32 feet range.

3) Retro Fighters BattlerGC Wireless Controller ($49.95 on Amazon)

A bright orange color variant is also available (Image via Retro Fighters)

This wireless GameCube controller option from Retro Fighters is relatively new, offering a familiar yet more ergonomic design for modern gamers. It boasts pressure-sensitive analog triggers as well as a range of 30 feet for wireless play. Its rechargeable battery promises over 10 hours of continuous gameplay for players who can't get enough of this iconic design.

4) Gamecube Wavebird Wireless Controller with adapter ($95.16 on Amazon)

Can't get any better than the real thing (Image via Nintendo)

While third-party controllers are fine and dandy, nothing beats the nostalgia factor of the official deal. The Wavebird GameCube controllers continue to be one of the most used non-Switch controllers on the platform, especially since players have been using them since the past consoles like the Wii U. Shortly after launch in 2017, Nintendo updated the Switch to be compatible with the Wavebird and its wireless adaptor which can be plugged into the Switch console or dock.

5) PowerA Wireless GameCube-style Controller ($58.99 on Amazon)

The same design as loved by fans (Image via PowerA)

The PowerA is another authentic wireless GameCube controller design. It is directly compatible with the Nintendo Switch, allowing longtime fans to feel right at home down to the little c-stick placement. A little more expensive than the other discounted options, especially since it uses 2 AA batteries. It is worth a pickup if players can find a good deal on it.

What is the Nintendo GameCube, and why is its controller popular?

Released back in 2001, the GameCube is Nintendo's second console to feature 3D graphics. In addition to boasting an unorthodox purple box design (hence the name), it also featured a distinctly designed controller. This did not just improve upon the previous "three-pronged" Nintendo 64 controller but was also perfectly designed for the Nintendo games of the time.

This includes the likes of Super Smash Bros Melee, Super Mario Sunshine, and more. The segment of the FGC (Fighting Game Community), who continue to be dedicated competitive Melee players even 22 years after its launch, have various wired and wireless GameCube controllers as their go-to peripheral thanks to its comfy ergonomic design.