Nintendo reportedly developing a live-action Legend of Zelda movie with Universal Studios

After the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a Legend of Zelda film may be in the works. Leaker MyTimeToShineHello on X (formerly Twitter) claimed in a post that acclaimed studio Universal Pictures is working on such a project. This is an exciting development for fans who have been clamoring for a movie since forever.

The movie is supposedly live-action, something publisher Nintendo has not greenlit since the controversial Mario Brothers movie back in the 90s.

Universal Studios is reportedly helming a new Legend of Zelda movie under Nintendo's supervision

According to the leaker, the same studio who helped create The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year is on board for the project. Alongside Illumination of Minions fame, the studio created a stunning visual spectacle that is considered one of the best Nintendo media to date. But will that ring true for this alleged Legend of Zelda movie too?

For one, we have no clue what part of Legend of Zelda canon this movie might be set to cover. The action-adventure franchise's lore is extensive, spanning over 30 years across various consoles, starting with the Nintendo Entertainment System. Ranging from the cartoonish Wind Waker to the latest open-world titles, the choices for potential storylines are overwhelming.

Alternatively, it could go the Super Mario Bros. movie route and feature a reimagining of the series — a new perspective from familiar faces. This is not always a bad thing, and, given how complex the Zelda canon is, it is fitting in many ways. Especially since the movie will likely be aiming to lure in new fans while also appeasing existing ones. But, that begs another question.

Are fans ready for a live-action Legend of Zelda movie?

It is no secret that live-action renditions of virtual or animated media is looked down upon by their respective fandoms. This has been a norm for decades now, since many live-action adaptations of movies have turned out to be of poor quality, often a far cry from the source material's expected standards.

Thankfully, this has been changing lately, as seen with fan praise directed towards the Sonic movie and even the recent One Piece adaptation. Furthermore, while fans were torn over the voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the final results were faithful enough to not be an issue. So to answer the question, a potential live-action Zelda movie may turn out just fine.

That said, this is not the first time there have been rumblings of a new movie in the series, so until we get official confirmation from Nintendo, we should take the leak with a grain of salt.