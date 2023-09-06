Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC news may be disappointing for Nintendo fans

After the success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been eager for more content from Nintendo's latest open-world game. Unfortunately, the Japanese publisher has confirmed that the critically acclaimed title is not getting any DLC expansions. This comes as a surprise given how popular the reception to the title has been by gamers and critics alike.

But why was this decision made? And what else can players expect from the series in the future from Nintendo?

Nintendo aims to focus on a new Legend of Zelda game instead of DLC for Tears of the Kingdom

Speaking to Japanese gaming site Famitsu, producer Eiji Aonuma revealed that the studio has done all they could with the game. In short, they are out of further ideas to toy around with. Here is the full quote:

"There are no plans to release additional content this time, because we feel that we have exhausted the possibilities of creating play in that world."

This statement is somewhat funny since gamers never thought Nintendo could one-up themselves after the ingenuity they displayed with scope and scale of freedom in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But it does make sense. The developers have always been proud of coming up with new ways to play to keep things fresh for their audiences.

In fact, this factor was the entire reason Tears of the Kingdom was made to begin with, as the team had a new treasure trove of ideas to double down on. This move worked for them as it resulted in a game that supplemented the prequel's ambition with an unparalleled level of creativity. However, that is no longer the case.

This news is disappointing for fans who expected more story content like the Champions of the Ballad DLC for Breath of the Wild. However, not all hope is lost. Aonuma added that if the team found innovative ways to amplify the world of Hyrule and its various interactive and reactive systems, they would revise this line of thought.

Instead, all sights seem to be on a brand new title for now. The team wants to discover what new spin they can take on the Zelda formula, but that will likely be a while away. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released in 2017, and Tears of the Kingdom came out a whole six years later. Since Nintendo will ensure it will be something wholly new, they need the time for it. After all, perfection doesn't manifest at the snap of a finger.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only available on the Nintendo Switch platform