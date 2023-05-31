The open world of Hyrule is brimming with life in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. As Link, the protagonist, explores the vast open world, he encounters various intelligent wildlife. The assortment is delightful, from tiny squirrels scurrying across forest floors to wild horses lazing around in meadows. Some of these are docile and pose no threat to Link. However, a handful of others are hostile threats. This includes giant bears that roam the wooded areas of Hyrule.

Interestingly, players can even ride these majestic beasts in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, not unlike a horse. However, it can be a bit tricky, given the aggressive nature of these beasts.

Here's how to tame and ride a bear in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Bears are wild creatures found in and around forests on Hyrule's surface region and mountain areas. They are easy to spot thanks to their large, plump bodies, often sleeping or searching for food. Like other creatures in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, they will react to the environment. In other words, it is usual to find them attacking other animals or even enemies like Bokoblins.

If you're having difficulty tracking one down, check out our guide for bear locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. We also recommend gearing up as they are liable to attack Link, so good armor is essential. On encountering one, players can sprint towards it to get atop it. The bear will likely try to flee if it spots Link from a distance. Having an extra stamina wheel can be incredibly useful in such a scenario.

The process of mounting one is the same as the horses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In other words, get near the bear's torso and press A when prompted to get atop it. This is easier said than done since they are surprisingly agile for their size. This is why having more stamina or at least stamina-replenishing elixirs is suggested. The best moment for mounting is when the bear attempts to change directions. After a bit of a goose chase, Link should be able to ride it.

But the battle is not over yet. A mounted animal will attempt to throw Link off its back. They can be calmed by spamming the L button to soothe them. However, this consumes stamina as well. In this case, the bear should take almost one stamina wheel to calm down. Once that is done, the bear should be maneuverable across the terrain. The bear's controls are similar to a horse, except the bear has no stamina bar.

It can both trot at a walking pace and break into a run. There is not much else to it, however. It should be noted that NPCs will become scared and defensive when approached by a bear. The biggest disappointment, however, is that bears cannot be registered at stables around the map. Attempting to do so will incur scolding from the stable owner, so Link has little choice except to let the big fellow go about its own business. Or, if players wish, they can kill it to receive Raw Prime Meat which is ideal for cooking.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out right now for Nintendo Switch.

