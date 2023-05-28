Where to find bears in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The most notable aspect of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the freedom it grants players, allowing them to play according to their individual styles. Nintendo's action-adventure title provides numerous features that allow players to strategize and experiment with their in-game tactics while engaging in additional activities, such as cooking and collecting various food items for meal preparations.

While some food items can be purchased, players can save their in-game currency (Rupees) and gather them by exploring different regions, such as jungles, where they may encounter wild animals, including bears.

Players can also actively search for wild bears and combat with them. Players can obtain Raw Gourmet Meat and Raw Prime Meat by defeating these wild bears.

How to locate and kill wild bears in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Visit Rutile Lake, located near the Hyrule Field (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To find wild bears, visit Rutile Lake located near Hyrule Field. Another area where bears can be observed is the Dalite Forest. Note that they possess considerable size and exhibit extreme aggression during attacks.

These bears are extremely aggressive (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Additionally, their impressive speed allows them to launch unpredictable assaults, posing a challenge when attempting to counterattack.

It is essential to position yourself strategically (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Exercising caution and precision is crucial when confronting these wild bears. To effectively subdue them, you must position yourself strategically before initiating offensive moves. Try to engage in combat against these wild animals using arrows equipped with fiery projectiles.

Bears can also be found in mountainous and forested regions. If you want additional free meat, explore these areas, including mountains, rocky terrains, and forests.

After successfully defeating the bears, you will receive Gourmet meat and Prime meat (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

After defeating the bears, they will yield Gourmet and Prime meat as drops. These food items can be used to create combination dishes that restore your health and stamina.

To prepare a Gourmet Spiced Meat Skewer, you can combine Gourmet meat with Goron Spice. Additionally, you can experiment by combining Gourmet meat with Fish. For smaller combinations, pair Prime meat with salt, Prime meat with Fish, and Gourmet meat with salt.

