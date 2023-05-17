How to find and solve the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a brand new adventure in protagonist Link's journey to save the kingdom of Hyrule. Interestingly, the beloved sandbox first introduced in the game's 2017 predecessor has seen some changes. This doesn't just include the Sky Islands high above but also a new set of towers. Called Skyview Towers, these new points of interest allow Link to scan the surrounding region to note down its topography on the map. These are scattered across all major regions of Hyrule.

This includes Hyrule Field, a recurring area from past Legend of Zelda entries. Let's look at how to unlock the Hyrule Fields Skyview Tower in the game.

The Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is one of the more straightforward ones in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As the name suggests, this tower is found in the Hyrule Field region of the map. This area features vast, lush-green plains as far as the eye can see. The precise coordinates are as follows: -0611, -0990, 0034. Once players get to the area, they will realize that the tower is inside a Bokoblin base. These goblin-like enemies are the most common ones encountered throughout The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

There is a spiral ramp leading to a bridge, past which the Bokoblin base and the Skyview Tower reside. However, there are foes patrolling the area, so be sure to proceed carefully. Bokoblins have various colors, each indicating different levels of strength. Those encountered here are blue, which means they can do decent damage to Link. Thankfully, there are objects in the environment, like explosive barrels, that can be used to your advantage.

At the bridge's mouth, the Bokoblins who detect your presence in the base will push down a large spiked ball towards Link. There are a few ways to deal with this. The most common method is to use the Recall ability. This rewinds the path of an object in time. This means the spiked ball will roll back to its starting location, hopefully dealing damage to enemies in its way.

Then there is the Fuse ability. This brand-new mechanic allows Link to fuse an item with weapons, shields, and arrows. In this case, the ball can be attached to a weapon to create a makeshift mace. A shield also works, granting both defensive capability to Link while hurting enemies that brush against it. Whatever method you choose, be sure to dispatch the Bokoblin forces quickly, as there are many of them.

Using Bomb Fruits, which act as explosives in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, can help immensely. Alternately, Ice Fruits will freeze any foe they come into contact with. Both can be fused to arrows for the best effect. Also, be sure to take note of the large Bokoblin Boss in the camp, who will target Link once the action heats up. This towering behemoth can be a menace if left unchecked, so use the aforementioned items to deal with it.

Once the area has been cleared, proceed inside the tower to activate it. Interact with the terminal within and stand atop the panel to have Link initiate the scanning process. This wraps up all players need to know about the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out now for Nintendo Switch.

