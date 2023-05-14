The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Popla Foothills Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an exploration-heavy game. As such, players can find themselves lost in the world of Hyrule for hours as they uncover secrets and puzzles. With no handholding to speak of, players must overcome challenges using any solutions they can find. This is the case for unlocking the Skyview Towers as well. These towering structures located in each region of Hyrule unlock the map's topography for that area.

As such, players can earn incentives by finding and activating these towers. However, the process is not that simple, as players must perform certain tasks to unlock them. This also applies to the Skyview Tower in the Popla Foothills in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Here is how to find and unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

This Skyview Tower is located in the southern area of Hyrule's surface, west of Necluda and southeast of Central Hyrule. Its approximate location is indicated by the following coordinates: 0591, -2101, 0093. Once there, you will find that the tower is locked. Interestingly, there is a well near the entrance to the tower, with someone's voice drifting from its depths.

Link must find a way to free him (Screenshot via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/YouTube: Kibbles Gaming)

Take the plunge and dive into the well with water. A rocky wall with cracks can be seen on the side. Use a hammer to break it open. If you do not have one, try fusing a wooden stick or tree branch with a rock nearby. This should create a makeshift hammer that breaks the barrier. Proceed inwards and turn left. At the end of the corridor, an NPC named Elmerson is trapped inside a cell.

To set him free, the protagonist, Link, must make his way to the switch on the other side of the trap and activate a floor switch. Then, use the Ascend ability to go back to the surface. The next step is to find the entrance to the cave with the switch. While facing the Skyview Tower's entrance, head west diagonally past the tower and off the cliff's edge.

The cave location with the switch to rescue Elmerson (Screenshot via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/YouTube: Kibbles Gaming)

A swarm of bat-like creatures called Keese can be seen flying out of a cave on the side of the cliff. The coordinates for the cave are approximately 0602 -2227 0051, and there is a ruined shack in front of it too.

Enter to discover the Popla Foothills Excavation Site. Head straight down the corridor and reach the switch at the end. Step on it to free Elmerson, who will reward you with a Purple Rupee worth 50 Rupees.

The NPC thanks Links and proceeds to fix the tower's entrance. At this point, simply use Ascend to get to the top of the cliff. Head back to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to find it unlocked, with Elmerson standing next to the entry point. Head inside to activate the tower, which unlocks the nearby region to view it on the map.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.

