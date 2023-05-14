How to complete Kyononis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is littered with mechanics and locations to engage with. The more major discoveries in the game are shrines. These are small dungeons peppered throughout the kingdom of Hyrule after the event known as the Upheaval. On his journey to defeating the new arisen evil Ganondorf, protagonist Link will need to visit these shrines to aid character progression. One of the earliest encountered after landing on the surface on Hyrule is the Kyononis Shrine.

It is also one of the shortest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom, while also offering a neat reward at the end. But what challenges await players within?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom guide: How to beat the Kyononis Shrine

The Kyononis Shrine is located past the Lookout Landing hub area in the game. This is where you are prompted to first visit and catch up with Purah and other important NPCs.

After you speak with the white-haired young scientist, you will be nudged to track down the missing search party by taking the exit overlooking the floating Hyrule Castle. This leads to the Central Square of the Hyrule Field where the shrine is located and is visible thanks to its iconic green glow.

The shrine is near this memorial and a bunch of tents (Screenshot via The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom)

Approach and interact with it to enter the Kyononis Shrine. To put it simply, this is a Combat Training dungeon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom. In other words, you will learn new combat tricks against a Captain Construct enemy. Here are all moves explained in the shrine:

Side hop: While targetting an enemy using the ZL button, strafe using the left stick and press the X button while doing so to dodge sideways. This is useful for attacks that hit from overhead or slam downwards onto Link.

While targetting an enemy using the ZL button, strafe using the left stick and press the X button while doing so to dodge sideways. This is useful for attacks that hit from overhead or slam downwards onto Link. Backflip: While targetting an enemy using the ZL button, move back by tilting the left stick backwards and press the X button to perform a backflip. This is ideal for swings from either sides.

While targetting an enemy using the ZL button, move back by tilting the left stick backwards and press the X button to perform a backflip. This is ideal for swings from either sides. Perfect Guard: While targetting an enemy using ZL with the shield in a defensive stance, press the A button just as the enemy strike hits the shield to parry the attack. This stuns the foe for a few seconds.

While targetting an enemy using ZL with the shield in a defensive stance, press the A button just as the enemy strike hits the shield to parry the attack. This stuns the foe for a few seconds. Charged Attack: Press and hold the Y button to charge up damage and release to unleash a powerful blow. The longer the wind up, the more stamina will be consumed. Note that this move leaves Link vulnerable to enemy attacks, so be sure to find a good window of opportunity to execute it during combat.

Performing each action successfully will move on to the next move's tutorial. It should be noted that dodging at the last moment of an enemy attack slows down time and allows Link to dish out a Flurry Rush. This can be followed up by spamming the Y button to keep attacking the foe while they are viulnerable.

There are many such treasures to be uncovered in each of these shrines (Screenshot via The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom)

Defeating the Captain Construct enemy will drop a Consruct Bow, a Zonai Charge, and a Rusty Broadsword. With that done, you can proceed inwards to get your reward. The next chamber has a chest containing a Zonaite Sword. Be sure to pick this up as it can be made more effective by attaching Zonai devices using the new Fuse mechanic. Interact with the green seal past it to obtain a Light of Blessing.

This is all you needed to know about completing the Kyononis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

