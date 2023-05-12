How to destroy fused materials in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom brings an unprecedented open-world experience to fans of the franchise. Sure, much of its foundations are heavily inspired by the 2017 predecessor, but developer Nintendo has ensured that it is far more than a rehash of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. New mechanics such as the Fuse system and plenty of surprises await players.

With the help of the Fuse system, one can combine two weapons and create a new third item with distinct properties. But what if players wish to un-fuse their weapon?

Here is how to remove fused materials from a weapon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can fuse materials with your weapons and generate new functionalities. For example, sticking a boulder to a wooden stick turns it into a makeshift hammer. Or, you can attach a Flame Emitter Zonai Device to the front of a shield to attack enemies while playing defensively. This also improves the durability of a weapon in addition to increasing damage.

However, there may be instances of you wanting to experiment and attach something else. In such cases, you can undo the fusion process.

Open the inventory using the Plus (+) button.

Highlight the weapon to be un-fused and press the A button. This should bring up a few options pertaining to the weapon.

Select "Destroy fused material."

The fused material will be destroyed, restoring the original form of the weapon. You will not be able to obtain the fused item separately as it will be gone forever.

Undo fusion from the menu. (Screenshot via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

There are clear drawbacks to this process. Many of the materials that can be fused are often rare or hard to come by. So, destroying them in favor of something possibly inferior or worse does sting.

On the other hand, the world of Hyrule is littered with new gear and materials that can make for many bizarre, and even hilarious, combinations. As such, experimentation is key to surviving the hurdles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Thanks to the weapon durability system, gamers learn over the course of their playthrough that they cannot become attached to one specific playstyle or weapon. So even if you unfuse a material, you must be wary of the base weapon's degredation that cannot be avoided. If nothing else, the game hands out weapons like candy.

This is just another way the game nudges players into opening its Pandora's Box of surprises, wonders, and dangers. Focusing on non-traditional ways of approaching combat, players must stay vigilant at all times and scour their surroundings for anything and everything useful.

Overwhelmed by the game's numerous choices and vast scope? Check out our early survival tips.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023. Developed and published by Nintendo, it is an open-world action-adventure game available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

