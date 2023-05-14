How to shield surf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a game that lets fans play the way they want. These range from picking their choice of weapons, to personal methods of solving problems and puzzles. To top off this incredible layer of depth, developer Nintendo has incorporated many mechanics to supplement that design. One of the many tricks players are bound to discover is shield-surfing. This a movement mechanic returning from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

But how do players perform it in this game? Are there any changes? Here is a rundown of everything needed to shield surf.

Shield-surfing is a great way to get down slopes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Naturally, players will need a shield to perform this maneuver. This defensive tool is used to ward off enemy attacks as it can block and even parry attacks if timed right. However, there is an additional "surf" mechanic. This isn't just a fun inclusion, but is also a speedy way of geting down sloped inclines. In a nutshell, it makes getting around faster, espcially given the verticality of many areas in the game. But how to shield surf?

As the name suggests, this movement mechanic allows protagonist Link to use a shield as a surfboard. Shields are obtained relatively early in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom while exploring the Great Sky Island. Players can open the Inventory using the Plus (+) button, navigate to the shields section and equip one. Once done, press the ZL button to hold out the shield in front of Link defensively. To shield surf, while the shield is held out press the X button to Jump and then the A button, which is Interact.

This will cause Link to perform a short hop and tuck the shield beneath him and cause him to surge forward while surfing on it. Once unlocked, it wil be added to the Special Controls list. Note that there are a few things to bear in mind first. For one, shields, like all other gear in the game, have durability. this means they break after a number of uses. Addiitonally, since The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom prides itself on its emergent gameplay mechanics, this factors in to shield-surfing as well.

Interestingly, surfing down sandy or snowy slopes will not deplete durability of the shield. However doing so across rocky terrain will break down durability quick. As such, there is a danger of the shield breaking mid-surf, causing Link to fall and take damage. Players must be sure to not overextend unless they have a plethora of shields for this purpose. Additionally since this mechanic utilizes momentum and speed, it does not work on a flat surface. Trying to surf on the ground will cause Link to stumble off.

This is also true when something is attached using the new Fuse mechannic to the face of the shield, like a boulder. It makes logical sense as it prevents contact with the ground. However there is one exception to the rule, which also makes perfect sense: mine carts. Pretty much anything not glued to a surface can be fused, making for some bizarre combinations. As such, attaching a mine cart to a shield can result in a makeshift skateboard to move around on flat ground.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out right now for Nintendo Switch exclusively.

