The list of best wonderkids in EA FC 24 features highly talented young football players from around the world. These footballers have high in-game potential ratings and can become a vital component of your squad in Career Mode. Consequently, gamers have been searching for the best options to build a team filled with new-generation stars. Besides, several players in this list can help you make a sustainable roster for the future of your club.

The EA FC 24 wonderkids were confirmed by EA Sports when it launched in September 2023. The list of prospects has expanded this year, with notable names like Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala leading the charts.

To that end, this article presents the top-rated prospects of EA FC 24 that can help you build a promising team in Career Mode.

Best wonderkids in EA FC 24: Top 30

Here are the 30 best wonderkids in EA FC 24. The list is sorted in descending order per their potential ratings in the football simulator.

Player Name Club Current Rating Potential Rating Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 86 93 Pedri Barcelona 86 92 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 86 91 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 85 91 Gavi Barcelona 83 90 Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United 76 89 Alejandro Balde Barcelona 81 89 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 82 89 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig 79 89 Elye Wahi RC Lens 78 88 Fabio Miretti Juventus 75 88 Antonio Silva Benfica 78 88 Warren Zaire-Emery PSG 75 88 Arda Guler Real Madrid 77 88 Guillaume Restes Toulouse 70 87 Arnau Martinez Girona 80 87 Tommaso Baldanzi Empoli 77 87 Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund 77 87 Jorrel Hato Ajax 68 87 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 77 86 Tom Bischof Hoffenheim 66 86 Evan Ferguson Brighton 74 86 Nelson Weiper Mainz 66 86 Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 71 86 Noah Lahmadi Toulouse 65 86 Roony Bardghji Copenhagen 68 86 Romeo Lavia Chelsea 73 86 Angelo Strasbourg 69 86 Rico Lewis Manchester City 73 86 Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta 75 86 Gianluca Prestianni Velez 70 86 Johan Bakayoko PSV 75 86 Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool 72 86 Eliesse Ben Seghir AS Monaco 72 85 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 75 85

Honourable mentions

Notable young talents like Patrick Dorgu (Lecce), Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp), Claudio Echeverri (River Plate), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Alejo Veliz (Tottenham), Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen), Facundo Farias (Inter Miami), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), and Ivan Fresneda (Sporting) barely missed out on the list.

The list is quite predictable, with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala having the highest potential rating of 93. Jamal Musiala is an integral part of the German club’s setup and has been one of the best playmakers in club and international competitions.

Jude Bellingham and Pedri closely follow Musiala on the list, with both footballers playing a crucial role in their respective clubs. Bellingham scored over 10 goals in his debut season for Real Madrid, while Pedri is the main playmaking wizard for Spain and FC Barcelona.

Roony Bardghji is one of the best wonderkids in EA FC 2024 (Image via FC Kobenhavn)

Gamers can keep an eye on Roony Bardghji, Angelo, and Gianluca Prestianni, as they have a low price tag and can develop into regular starters after a couple of seasons. Roony Bardghji possesses high acceleration and crossing skills, while Angelo is great at cutting into the box from the flanks. Prestianni can slot into multiple positions, including RM, CAM, and RW, making him a great utility player for your team.

That concludes our foray into the best wonderkids in EA FC 24.