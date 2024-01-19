The list of best wonderkids in EA FC 24 features highly talented young football players from around the world. These footballers have high in-game potential ratings and can become a vital component of your squad in Career Mode. Consequently, gamers have been searching for the best options to build a team filled with new-generation stars. Besides, several players in this list can help you make a sustainable roster for the future of your club.
The EA FC 24 wonderkids were confirmed by EA Sports when it launched in September 2023. The list of prospects has expanded this year, with notable names like Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala leading the charts.
To that end, this article presents the top-rated prospects of EA FC 24 that can help you build a promising team in Career Mode.
Best wonderkids in EA FC 24: Top 30
Here are the 30 best wonderkids in EA FC 24. The list is sorted in descending order per their potential ratings in the football simulator.
Honourable mentions
Notable young talents like Patrick Dorgu (Lecce), Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp), Claudio Echeverri (River Plate), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Alejo Veliz (Tottenham), Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen), Facundo Farias (Inter Miami), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), and Ivan Fresneda (Sporting) barely missed out on the list.
The list is quite predictable, with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala having the highest potential rating of 93. Jamal Musiala is an integral part of the German club’s setup and has been one of the best playmakers in club and international competitions.
Jude Bellingham and Pedri closely follow Musiala on the list, with both footballers playing a crucial role in their respective clubs. Bellingham scored over 10 goals in his debut season for Real Madrid, while Pedri is the main playmaking wizard for Spain and FC Barcelona.
Gamers can keep an eye on Roony Bardghji, Angelo, and Gianluca Prestianni, as they have a low price tag and can develop into regular starters after a couple of seasons. Roony Bardghji possesses high acceleration and crossing skills, while Angelo is great at cutting into the box from the flanks. Prestianni can slot into multiple positions, including RM, CAM, and RW, making him a great utility player for your team.
That concludes our foray into the best wonderkids in EA FC 24.