Esports & Gaming

Best wonderkids in EA FC 24

By Nillohit Bagchi
Modified Jan 19, 2024 14:01 GMT
Jude Bellingham
Best EA FC 24 wonderkids (Image via Financial Times)

The list of best wonderkids in EA FC 24 features highly talented young football players from around the world. These footballers have high in-game potential ratings and can become a vital component of your squad in Career Mode. Consequently, gamers have been searching for the best options to build a team filled with new-generation stars. Besides, several players in this list can help you make a sustainable roster for the future of your club.

The EA FC 24 wonderkids were confirmed by EA Sports when it launched in September 2023. The list of prospects has expanded this year, with notable names like Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala leading the charts.

To that end, this article presents the top-rated prospects of EA FC 24 that can help you build a promising team in Career Mode.

Best wonderkids in EA FC 24: Top 30

Here are the 30 best wonderkids in EA FC 24. The list is sorted in descending order per their potential ratings in the football simulator.

Player NameClubCurrent RatingPotential Rating
Jamal MusialaBayern Munich8693
PedriBarcelona8692
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid8691
Florian WirtzBayer Leverkusen8591
GaviBarcelona8390
Rasmus HojlundManchester United7689
Alejandro BaldeBarcelona8189
Eduardo CamavingaReal Madrid8289
Xavi SimonsRB Leipzig 7989
Elye WahiRC Lens7888
Fabio MirettiJuventus7588
Antonio SilvaBenfica7888
Warren Zaire-EmeryPSG7588
Arda GulerReal Madrid7788
Guillaume RestesToulouse7087
Arnau MartinezGirona8087
Tommaso BaldanziEmpoli7787
Youssoufa MoukokoBorussia Dortmund7787
Jorrel HatoAjax6887
Destiny UdogieTottenham7786
Tom BischofHoffenheim6686
Evan FergusonBrighton7486
Nelson WeiperMainz6686
Mathys TelBayern Munich7186
Noah LahmadiToulouse6586
Roony BardghjiCopenhagen6886
Romeo LaviaChelsea7386
AngeloStrasbourg6986
Rico LewisManchester City7386
Giorgio ScalviniAtalanta7586
Gianluca PrestianniVelez7086
Johan BakayokoPSV7586
Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool 7286
Eliesse Ben Seghir AS Monaco7285
Bart Verbruggen Brighton 7585

Honourable mentions

Notable young talents like Patrick Dorgu (Lecce), Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp), Claudio Echeverri (River Plate), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Alejo Veliz (Tottenham), Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen), Facundo Farias (Inter Miami), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), and Ivan Fresneda (Sporting) barely missed out on the list.

youtube-cover

The list is quite predictable, with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala having the highest potential rating of 93. Jamal Musiala is an integral part of the German club’s setup and has been one of the best playmakers in club and international competitions.

Jude Bellingham and Pedri closely follow Musiala on the list, with both footballers playing a crucial role in their respective clubs. Bellingham scored over 10 goals in his debut season for Real Madrid, while Pedri is the main playmaking wizard for Spain and FC Barcelona.

Roony Bardghji is one of the best wonderkids in EA FC 2024 (Image via FC Kobenhavn)
Roony Bardghji is one of the best wonderkids in EA FC 2024 (Image via FC Kobenhavn)

Gamers can keep an eye on Roony Bardghji, Angelo, and Gianluca Prestianni, as they have a low price tag and can develop into regular starters after a couple of seasons. Roony Bardghji possesses high acceleration and crossing skills, while Angelo is great at cutting into the box from the flanks. Prestianni can slot into multiple positions, including RM, CAM, and RW, making him a great utility player for your team.

That concludes our foray into the best wonderkids in EA FC 24. Check out the list of best wingers in EA FC 24 to stay ahead of your opponents.