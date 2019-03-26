Bethesda News: Studio bringing several titles to Steam

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 26 Mar 2019, 05:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAGE 2 and future Bethesda titles will be available on Steam

We've seen the beginning of something interesting in the world of PC gaming over the past few months. The Epic Games Store has taken an odd approach when it comes to going toe-to-toe with Steam. They're buying exclusives.

We've seen several titles, most notably Metro: Exodus, taken up by the new service in hopes of competing with Valve. In order to make an impact, though, they'll have to work with companies who have large libraries of titles with dedicated fanbases.

Sadly for them, Bethesda has made the decision to join Steam instead. The studio has several games coming out soon, including RAGE 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many were wondering if they'd jump over to Epic. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Bethesda made evidently clear on Twitter today.

We’re pleased to announce that RAGE 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and DOOM Eternal will be released on Steam as well as https://t.co/p0BARqmTBp. We will also be bringing Fallout 76 to Steam later this year. — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 25, 2019

The publisher announced that though their games will still be available on their own store and launcher, players who want to continue to build their library on Steam will have that option.

We’re pleased to announce that RAGE 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and DOOM Eternal will be released on Steam as well as https://beth.games/2Mhhqoi . We will also be bringing Fallout 76 to Steam later this year.

Bethesda has decided not to keep their titles exclusive to their own launcher, it seems, and even Fallout 76 will be added to Steam later on this year. We weren't given a date of when Fallout 76 would be brought over to the platform or when, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, or DOOM Eternal would be released, we do know that the two Wolfenstein titles will be released sometime this year.

As for RAGE 2, it will make its way to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in a few months, on May 14th, 2019.

What do you think about Bethesda's decision to side with Steam instead of Epic? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

Advertisement