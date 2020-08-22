Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is currently one of the most played mobile battle royale games in the world. The game's ever-increasing popularity has, in turn, given rise to online content creation revolving around its gameplay.

Bilash Gaming is a well-known Free Fire content creator from India. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Also Read: UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio & more

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 325410142. He is also the leader of the guild, GODBLESSYOU.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

Lifetime statistics of Bilash Gaming in Free Fire

Bilash Gaming has played over 14206 squad games and has 5625 wins, with an impressive win rate of 39.59%. He has also racked up 68378 kills in the squad mode alone, with a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 7.97.

In addition, he has 685 wins in 2548 duo games, with a very impressive K/D ratio of 4.65. He also has 160 Booyahs in the solo mode.

Ranked stats of Bilash Gaming in Free Fire

Bilash Gaming has already played 24 squad matches in Season 17. He has 2 wins and 105 kills to his name, with a splendid K/D ratio of 4.77.

Bilash Gaming’s Settings

You can watch the video below to check out Bilash Gaming’s sensitivity settings.

Bilash Gaming’s YouTube channel

Bilash Gaming started streaming Free Fire back in April 2019. Since then, he has uploaded over 1047 videos on his YouTube channel. He currently has over 808 thousand subscribers and over 61 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Bilash Gaming’s social media accounts

Bilash Gaming is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his Instagram profile.

He also has a discord server. Click here to join his discord server.