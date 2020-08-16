UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio & more

Due to the massive player base which serves as a broad audience, there has been a considerable rise in the content creation scene of Garena Free Fire. A lot of players are coming forward and making gameplay videos to entertain the audience on various streaming platforms.

Ayush, also known as UnGraduate Gamer, is one of the most popular content creators from India. In this article, we discuss his in-game stats and K/D ratio.

Free Fire ID of UnGraduate Gamer

His Free Fire ID is 256205699, and his current IGN is HH-UG_Ayush.

UnGraduate Gamer's Stats

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of UnGraduate Gamer

UnGraduate has played 22842 matches in the squad mode, with 77510 kills to his name. He has 5,867 wins, with a win rate of 25.68%. He also has a brilliant K/D ratio of 4.57.

When it comes to the duo mode, UnGraduate has won in 87 games out of the 580 matches he has played. He also has won 61 games in the solo mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats of UnGraduate Gamer

In the ongoing season, he has played only a few duo matches. He has taken part in 489 squad matches and won in 93 of them with a notable K/D ratio of 5.17. In the solo mode, he has emerged victorious in 29 games.

His YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer started making content on YouTube over one and a half years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to January 2019. He has amassed over 2.47 million subscribers and over 97 million views combined. He creates Free Fire content regularly.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social media accounts

Ayush is quite active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

