Rakesh00007's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio & more

With every update, the developers of Free Fire add several features, which keeps players invested. The game's popularity curve has, as a result, been on the rise. There has also been a rise in the creation of content related to Free Fire, courtesy of the vast audience that this game has on various platforms.

Rakesh Shetty, popularly known by his in-game alias Rakesh00007, is a popular Free Fire content creator and professional player for Stalwart Esports. In this article, we will talk about his in-game details.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 47282554, and his current IGN is Bot00007!!

Rakesh00007’s stats

Lifetime stats

Rakesh00007 has played in 18,046 matches in the squad mode, with 81,264 kills to his name. He has 5,849 wins, with an impressive win rate of 32.41%. He also has a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 6.66.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has won 377 games off the 2,187 matches he has played. He also has 171 Booyahs in the solo mode.

Ranked stats

In the present season, he has played only a handful of duo matches. He has taken part in 663 squad matches and won 101 of those, with a notable K/D ratio of 4.32. In the solo mode, he has emerged victorious in 14 games.

His device

According to the description of one of his videos, he uses the OnePlus 6 for playing Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

He started posting videos on his channel back in February 2017. After the release of Free Fire, he switched to this game. He currently has over 394k subscribers, and over 17 million views combined. He has a second channel, named Rakesh – Free Fire. However, there are only a few videos on this channel.

His social media accounts

