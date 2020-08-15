Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The unparalleled rise in popularity of battle royale games on the mobile platform has paved the way for the growth of game-related content creation. Games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile enjoy a massive audience on platforms like YouTube.

Also read: Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Sooneeta is a very famous Free Fire content creator from India, and has a channel with the same name. In this article, we discuss her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID

Her Free Fire ID is 1313111296, and her IGN is Sooneeta. She is also the leader of the guild TEAM-LAVA.

Sooneeta’s stats

Sooneeta’s all-time stats

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played nearly 15,500 squad matches, winning 3,665 of them for a win rate of 23.66%. She has notched a little more than 33,900 kills in the squad mode, giving her a K/D ratio of 2.87.

When it comes to duo mode, she has played 1,823 matches and emerged victorious 283 times. She has also won 59 solo games out of the 840 that she has played.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

In the ongoing season, she is placed in the diamond 4 tier and has played very few solos and duo matches. Sooneeta has been part of 619 squad matches and won 132 of them, with over 1,700 kills to her name. She also has an impressive K/D ratio of 3.56 in the present season in squads.

Her YouTube channel

She joined YouTube in May 2017, but the oldest video on her channel dates back to September 2018. Since then, she has been consistently posting Free Fire content on the channel. Sooneeta currently has over 2.3 million subscribers, and over 129 million views combined.

You can click here to visit her channel.

Her Social Media accounts

She is very active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Here is her handcam video:

Also read: Nayeem Alam's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more