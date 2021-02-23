Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Bin Zaid Gaming is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. He currently has over 365k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other in-game details.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 118976298.

Lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming has played 5585 squad matches and has won on 2044 occasions, making his win rate 36.59%. He has accumulated 17512 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 877 games and has triumphed in 157 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.90%. With 2698 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.75 in this mode.

Bin Zaid Gaming has also played 1007 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 162 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.08%. He has bagged 3275 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Ranked stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Bin Zaid Gaming has played 611 squad games and has secured 70 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.45%. He has killed 1912 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

The content creator has also won 18 of the 273 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 6.59%. With a K/D ratio of 3.51, he has 895 frags in these matches.

Bin Zaid Gaming has played 443 ranked squad games and has 44 victories to his name, making his win rate 9.93%. He has 1460 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.66 in this mode.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Bin Zaid Gaming's YouTube channel was posted in October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 47 videos on his channel, with 22 million views combined.

Click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

Bin Zaid Gaming has another channel called Bin Zaid, where he live streams Free Fire.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s social media handles

Bin Zaid is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

