Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PVS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and PVS Gaming are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India. They boast massive YouTube subscriber counts of 21.1 million and 1.55 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10719 squad matches and has won on 2615 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 24.39%. He has accumulated 39701 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1668 games and has triumphed in 307 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.40%. In the process, he has bagged 6469 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Ajjubhai also has 77 wins in the 903 solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 8.52%. He has killed 2286 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 870 games and has emerged victorious in 132 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.17%. With 3323 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.50 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 29 ranked duo matches and has secured a single win, making his win rate 3.44%. He has registered 59 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Ajjubhai has played 14 ranked solo games and has 1 Booyah to his name, maintaining a win rate of 7.14%. He has 37 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85 in this mode.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming’s lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has played 9690 squad matches and has won on 2188 occasions, making his win rate 22.57%. He has 26342 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

The popular content creator has also played 937 duo games and has triumphed in 157 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.75%. With a K/D ratio of 2.67, he has 2082 frags in these matches.

PVS Gaming has won 101 of the 959 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.53%. He has 3012 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.51 in this mode.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PVS Gaming has played 351 squad games and has emerged victorious in 60 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.09%. He has 1085 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.73 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has a single victory to his name, maintaining a win rate of 12.50%. He has 28 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.00

PVS Gaming has played 1 ranked solo game but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over PVS Gaming in terms of K/D and win rate in the modes. Meanwhile, PVS Gaming has better stats in the lifetime solo games.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as PVS Gaming has not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while PVS Gaming has a higher win rate.

