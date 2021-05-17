Biomutant: Pre-order Bonus, Release Date, and Gameplay

Biomutant is just around the corner, and with barely a few days left for the game to go live, the hype train has started to leave the station. Developed by Experiment 101, the game, despite taking place in a post-apocalyptic setting, is surprisingly bright and teeming with life.

According to Lore, a plague is ravaging the land and the Tree-of-Life. Caught up between divided tribes, a world in turmoil, and enemies around every corner, players will embark on a larger-than-life journey, to either become the savior or lead the world into darkness. The game has branching storylines, where decisions made by players will have repercussions on how things progress.

Creature your own character and write your own story - and start an unusual journey through the world of #Biomutant. pic.twitter.com/mNWBDsLHeu — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 9, 2021

While there's very little information about the tasks players will have to undertake in-game, the classes and breeds in Biomutant have been revealed. However, besides the five classes that are available for players to choose from in-game, those who pre-order Biomutant will receive some amazing bonuses to enjoy as well; alongside a new class.

Biomutant Pre-order Bonus - Mercenary Class and Official Soundtrack

Players who pre-order the game will be gifted with two Biomutant Pre-order Bonuses. The first being, a sixth class, known as the Mercenary class. While no further information has been disclosed by the developers, the official statement as of now is that the Biomutant Mercenary Class will have a "unique combination of perks."

The second bonus players will receive by pre-ordering Biomutant will be the official soundtrack of the game, featuring 16 high-quality tracks for a total of over 30 minutes of music.

Everything you hear and see in this trailer was captured in game: the music, the footage, everything. No artificial flavoring of any kind.



Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021.#Biomutant #THQNordic #Experiment101 pic.twitter.com/pZZ6X6ythc — Biomutant (@Biomutant) April 22, 2021

Once the game is released, both the Mercenary class DLC and the official soundtrack of the game should be available for purchase separately as well.

Biomutant Release Date

While the game was originally planned to be released in 2018, the final official release date for the game as of now is May 26th, 2021. While the game has been a long wait for fans and enthusiasts, it's only a couple of days before they can begin exploring the open-world setting of Biomutant.

PewDiePie plays Biomutant

With the 3rd largest subscriber base on YouTube, it comes as no surprise that Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, got his hands on a copy of Biomutant. While the review embargo for the game will be lifted at 08:00 PT, 11:00 ET, and 16:00 BST on May 24th, players can get an early preview of the unscripted gameplay of Biomutant from the video below.

Watch the Biomutant gameplay here (may contain spoilers):