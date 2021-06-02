Biomutant: Who should you take on the Ark Seats?

Biomutant is an action-adventure game with role-playing elements.

Players have many important decisions to make in Biomutant. These decisions affect the story, the characters, and the overall effectiveness of the player's class and build.

One of the toughest decisions that players will have to make in Biomutant is choosing which characters to bring on the Ark at the end of the game.

The player character will actually take leave of the planet at the end of the game (Image via THQ Nordic)

Depending on whether they chose the light or dark path in the game, Biomutant players have the ultimate goal of either saving or destroying the Tree of Life.

Regardless, the player character will actually take leave of the planet at the end of the game. The character Out-of-Date will want to leave in an Ark with seven others.

The first three seats on the Ark belong to Out-of-Date, the player, and the player's chosen Sifu. The other four seats are left for the player to decide. Twenty different characters can be chosen.

Some Biomutant characters will go with the player no matter what Aura path has been taken. Others will only accept the Ark invitation if they align with the player's Aura (dark or light).

The four Ark Seats truly have no major consequences in the Biomutant story. It is a moral choice that is completely up to the player's preference.

Characters that can take up an Ark Seat in Biomutant

Image via THQ Nordic

Max Light or Dark

Boom

Gulp Glugswig

Honki

Nova

Pebble

Trim

Whiz Tinkertonker

Max Light

Chu-Chu

Gill

Gizmo

Goop

Juju Mojomecker

Jumble

Mito

Noko

Sol Slenderstiff

Max Dark

Klick

Lobo

Lump

Moog Munsterhonter