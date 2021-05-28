Biomutant: How to get the Pri Murgel Sword

Biomutant has a ton of different weapons, including melee weapons for those who like to slash away at enemies.

There are many unique melee weapons that range from gimmicky to incredibly powerful. One of those Biomutant melee weapons is known as the Pri Murgel Sword.

This sword is one of the most powerful weapons in the entire game. It is a weapon that can incinerate enemies due to very high stats and special abilities. This is one sword every Biomutant player needs to find.

How to get the Pri Murgel Sword in Biomutant

Image via THQ Nordic

Biomutant players will need to travel to the very top of the Lumentower. This activates the quest for the Pri Murgel Sword. To reach the Lumentower, players need the Googlide, a waterbike gained in the main story.

A quick puzzle is required to access the top of the Lumentower. Once at the top, there is the Lumenlamp that players can interact with. Doing so illuminates a hidden cave, unlocking The Beacon sidequest.

Image via THQ Nordic

A marker for the sidequest will appear on the map at this point. Exit the tower and use the Googlide to travel across the water to the marker. Arrive on the shore and ascend the mountain ahead.

A cave will appear full of runic symbols. Interact to open the cave entrance and explore within. There is a giant open center that holds a Biomutant boss known as the Surf Huggel. Solid ranged weapons will deal with it quickly.

Image via THQ Nordic

Once it is defeated, interact with the three runic walls in the cave. A small cut-scene will take place, revealing the Pri Murgel Sword atop the iselt at the center of the room. Simply approach it and grab it.

The Pri Murgel Sword of Biomutant is now available for immediate use. The video by LaserBolt on YouTube showcases how to activate the Beacon sidequest and retrieve the Pri Murgel Sword.