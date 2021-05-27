Biomutant: How to fly by unlocking the blimp

There are a handful of ways in which players can travel across the world of Biomutant. And one of the best ways to get across the open world of this new action-adventure game is by the air. That's right, Biomutant players can take to the skies with a giant blimp.

Instead of rushing around on the ground with one of the various mounts, the blimp allows much quicker travel. Players can unlock this option through a side quest, which needs to be sought out.

How to unlock the blimp in Biomutant

Image via THQ Nordic

Biomutant players will need to go to a location known as Blimpstation. This area is in the northernmost section of the map. It is under the point of interest called Kluppy Dunes.

Once at Blimpstation, there will be a door that can be entered. Enter the door and head down the stairs. There, Biomutant players will find a character named Lobo. She will give the quest that unlocks the blimp.

Image via THQ Nordic

Lobo will offer the chance to help her. Say yes to initiate the quest. The first request she has is to find the Frankendog. It will be marked on the map after she mentions it.

Once the Frankendog has been given to Lobo, she will say she needs a tiedown from a shipwreck. This will also be marked on the Biomutant map after it is discussed. Also, there is a rotation puzzle that needs to be completed here.

Image via THQ Nordic

When that puzzle is finished, the tiedown can be obtained. The tiedown is now revealed to be an anchor. Take it back to the Blimpstation and deliver it to Lobo to complete the quest.

From there, Lobo will reward the player with the flying blimp, which is known as the Gullblimp. Biomutant players can use it immediately to blimp out of Blimpstation and use it whenever they like after.