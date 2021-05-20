Biomutant is set to be released on May 25th, and the question on every gamer's mind is, "How long does it take to beat Biomutant?"

As Biomutant is an open-world RPG, filled with many points of interest, things to craft, enemies to kill, and quests to complete the time taken to finish the game will depend on the player's speed of playing.

Unlike games with a linear storyline and fixed endings, players in Biomutant can choose their own path and influence the storyline in several ways. This is why the question "How long does it take to beat Biomutant?" is really something that should be answered from a personal perspective.

However, the good folks over at Experiment 101, recently uploaded a blog that provides an idea as to how long it will take to beat Biomutant.

Developer talk: Biomutant game length

According to the developers, it should take players approximately 25 hours to beat the game. This doesn't take into consideration side quests, exploration, or even exploring the entirety of the game.

However, players who enjoy side quests, exploration, modding, and really want to take in the sights and sounds of the New World in Biomutant, should take about 50 hours to complete the game.

Nonetheless, keep in mind that these are just estimates and will definitely vary from player to player. Players can read the developers' blog here.

Despite the blog quoting a timeframe of 50 hours to beat the game, when further parameters are taken into consideration, such as botched playthroughs, bad initial choices, enemy difficulty scaling, difficulty level, and figuring the game out itself, the timeframe can extend beyond 50 hours easily.

Conclusion

So, how long will it take to beat Biomutant? While players would like a time frame to beat the game, an open-world RPG cannot be rushed. There is no "definite" time frame that can be given to beat the game.

Veteran and enthusiastic RPG players who enjoy exploring may spend well over 70 hours in-game, completing all achievements, modding all possible gear, and discovering hidden secrets.

