Biomutant: Five massive reveals that players need to know about

Biomutant is due to be released on May 26th, and thanks to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, a lot of new things have been revealed during the unscripted gameplay.

While players are aware of the class system and different breeds, alongside customization that they can do for the character, the latest gameplay reveals so much more about the game.

Five massive reveals Biomutant players need to know about

Note: Some features mentioned may be subject to change post-launch

5) Choice matters

During PewDiePie's unscripted gameplay, it was revealed that players would have to choose an aura: darkness or light. Much like the morality system in Mass Effect, this aura will play a significant role in things such as dialogue choice, actions, etc.

Aura System in Biomutant (Image via YouTube, PewDiePie)

Unknown to most players, the choices made while playing do have outcomes and repercussions based on the player's actions along the way. While there's not enough information to understand how this "aura" may impact the storyline, rest assured it will come out soon enough.

4) Character upgrade system

What's the point in building a character if players can't upgrade them? Well, the developers of Biomutant have certainly covered that area, going above and beyond the call.

The title hosts a complex upgrade system, allowing players to level up their character as they see fit.

Our hero is no mere commoner! You can choose a class at the beginning of your #Biomutant adventure, so you can feel like a fierce warrior right from the start.



But don't worry, you can still combine every skill and perk you find later on in the game. pic.twitter.com/1rK0ZCeD6o — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 6, 2021

When they level up in-game, upgrade points can not only be used to increase stats but even unlock and choose a plethora of subcategories within the "Wung-Fu" and "Perks" sections.

3) Go crazy on mutations

What would an RPG post-apocalyptic world be if the protagonist could not use some form of magic or psionic powers? Well, in Biomutant, players can go crazy with PSI powers.

Creature your own character and write your own story - and start an unusual journey through the world of #Biomutant. pic.twitter.com/mNWBDsLHeu — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 9, 2021

They can be used offensively and defensively, and players who enjoy this a lot should choose the Psi-Freak class when starting a new game. However, what is very surprising is that some of these Psi-mutations have a prerequisite, which is Dark Aura. So players will have to decide if the dark side is worth joining to gain access to these powers.

2) Mods in Biomutant

By the looks of it, the in-game mods are going to be simple and quite easily attachable to weapons. Biomutant will feature a vast number of mods for players to choose from and use.

Besides mods, it would seem as if players can even create weapons from scratch, much like other survival games such as Fallout.

What would Wung-Fu be without guns? Well, besides more realistic. But who needs realistic when you can add a Zorb to your Nailspike? pic.twitter.com/RVKswOqf4n — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 17, 2021

1) New class perks

It would seem as though some class perks have been added and changed for the different classes. However, it's unknown if these will be in the final version of the game.

For example, the Dead-Eye class now has two passive perks instead of one. While this won't affect the game significantly, players should be aware of these changes.

Gamers can watch the gameplay here:

