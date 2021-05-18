Biomutant: Five massive reveals that players need to know about

Biomutant is due to be released on May 26th, and thanks to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, a lot of new things have been revealed during the unscripted gameplay.
While players are aware of the class system and different breeds, alongside customization that they can do for the character, the latest gameplay reveals so much more about the game.
Five massive reveals Biomutant players need to know about
Note: Some features mentioned may be subject to change post-launch
5) Choice matters
During PewDiePie's unscripted gameplay, it was revealed that players would have to choose an aura: darkness or light. Much like the morality system in Mass Effect, this aura will play a significant role in things such as dialogue choice, actions, etc.
Unknown to most players, the choices made while playing do have outcomes and repercussions based on the player's actions along the way. While there's not enough information to understand how this "aura" may impact the storyline, rest assured it will come out soon enough.
4) Character upgrade system
What's the point in building a character if players can't upgrade them? Well, the developers of Biomutant have certainly covered that area, going above and beyond the call.
The title hosts a complex upgrade system, allowing players to level up their character as they see fit.
When they level up in-game, upgrade points can not only be used to increase stats but even unlock and choose a plethora of subcategories within the "Wung-Fu" and "Perks" sections.
3) Go crazy on mutations
What would an RPG post-apocalyptic world be if the protagonist could not use some form of magic or psionic powers? Well, in Biomutant, players can go crazy with PSI powers.
They can be used offensively and defensively, and players who enjoy this a lot should choose the Psi-Freak class when starting a new game. However, what is very surprising is that some of these Psi-mutations have a prerequisite, which is Dark Aura. So players will have to decide if the dark side is worth joining to gain access to these powers.
2) Mods in Biomutant
By the looks of it, the in-game mods are going to be simple and quite easily attachable to weapons. Biomutant will feature a vast number of mods for players to choose from and use.
Besides mods, it would seem as if players can even create weapons from scratch, much like other survival games such as Fallout.
1) New class perks
It would seem as though some class perks have been added and changed for the different classes. However, it's unknown if these will be in the final version of the game.
For example, the Dead-Eye class now has two passive perks instead of one. While this won't affect the game significantly, players should be aware of these changes.
Gamers can watch the gameplay here:
