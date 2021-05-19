Biomutant Atomic Edition, Collector's Edition, pre-order bonus, and more, explained

With just a few days left for Biomutant to launch, the hype is building. However, it can get hard for gamers to decide which edition of the game would be best for them.

As of now, Biomutant has two distinct editions that gamers can choose from to buy, namely:

Biomutant Atomic Edition

Biomutant Collector's Edition

Before talking about these two editions, gamers should also be aware that Biomutant offers two amazing pre-order bonuses for those buying the digital copy of the game.

With the basics out of the way, it's time to take a take deep dive into the goodies players can expect to receive from the above-mentioned special editions of Biomutant.

Biomutant Atomic Edition

Atomic Edition (Image via Experiment 101, Biomutant)

For hardcore fans, enthusiasts, and gamers who, in general, love collectible items, Biomutant Atomic Edition comes with all the bells and whistles that players can imagine and bring to life the world of Biomutant at home. Biomutant Atomic Edition costs $399.99 and comes with the following items:

High Detail Diorama - 60cm/23" long, 25cm/10" width, 30cm/12" height

Game Biomutant

Steelbook

T-Shirt in L/XL

Oversized Mousepad 80cm/31" x 35cm/14"

The Artwork on Fabric A1 size

Soundtrack

Premium Box

The Mercenary DLC

Biomutant Collector's Edtion

Collector's Edtion (Image via Experiment 101, Biomutant)

Much like the Atomic Edition, the Collector's Edition also includes a few amazing collectibles that players will absolutely love. While this edition doesn't contain the larger-than-life diorama of the protagonist facing off with a monster, it does come with an adorable figurine and other knick-knacks. The edition comes in at $109.99 for PC and $119.99 for consoles.

Game Biomutant

Game hero figurine

The Artwork on Fabric A1 size

Soundtrack

Premium Box

The Mercenary DLC

Digital pre-order bonus

Players who pre-order the digital edition of the game will be gifted two bonuses - the Mercenary class and the official soundtrack of the game, featuring 16 high-quality tracks. This edition of the game will cost $59.99 for PC and Console. While there is not much information about the bonus music, the developers have revealed information about the bonus class in-game.

The Mercenary class will have dual-wield as a starting ability and is equipped with a classic Katana and the shorter Wakizashi blades. According to the developers, players can experience the world of Biomutant as a classic samurai-looking warrior from the very get-go.

Note: Digital preorders as well as all physical super SKUs for Biomutant (no matter if it is a preorder or not), will be eligible to receive The Mercenary DLC.

Check out the latest video for the game here:

