How to access the Mercenary class in Biomutant

Biomutant has one of the most intriguing character creation and customization features. In the game, players choose a breed to get started, customize the attributes and move on to select their specialization class for the character.

Players can experience the world of Biomutant using one of six distinct character classes:

Dead-Eye

Commando

Sentinel

Saboteur

Psi - Freak

Mercenary

However, one of these classes, called the Mercenary class, is not available in the base game. This class is a bonus or, one could say, a gesture of goodwill from the developers for players who pre-ordered the game before it went live.

The Mercenary class was available to those who pre-ordered the game digitally or purchased one of the two available special editions.

Sadly, there is currently no way for players who have just purchased Biomutant to access or unlock the Mercenary class.

The Mercenary Class in Biomutant is also not purchasable as a DLC, and the developers haven't disclosed when it will be available for players to buy.

By the looks of it, players will have to wait a fair bit before being able to purchase the Mercenary Class.

What is the Mercenary class in Biomutant?

The Mercenary Class in Biomutant (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

The Mercenary is a unique class that has the ability to dual-wield. It is equipped with a classic Katana and a Wakizashi blade. Decked out in Japanese attire, this little ronin fits perfectly into the crazy Wung-Fu world of Biomutant.

Watch the Mercenary class in action here:

Will there be any other DLCs for Biomutant?

At the moment, the answer would be no. The developers will focus their efforts on further refining Biomutant rather than working on another DLC.

We don't have any plans yet, still focusing on delivering the best game possible at launch. After that, who knows? 😉 — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 25, 2021

Perhaps in the future, players can expect to get more classes, perks, skills, mutations, and even the ability to craft armor. However, for now, the game will exist as it is.

