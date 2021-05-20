"Way too long, has no point": Conan O'Brien's review of Biomutant

Biomutant comes out on May 25th, and despite the review embargo that has been put in place until May 24th, comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien managed to get his hands on a copy of the Biomutant and gave fans a first-hand review.

He was accompanied by American actor, comedian, and writer, J.B. Smoove while exploring the New World.

Note: Spoilers beyond this point

Now, while not much can be said about Conan's proficiency with the controller, J.B. Smoove absolutely killed it with his finesse and gamer rage. Together, they explored bunkers, killed enemies, revisited the past, and even defeated a "World Eater" called Jumbo Puff (yes, that the actual name); a monster that gnaws at the roots of the Tree of Life, killing it. The fight was not pleasant, to say the least, but they won.

Nonetheless, not much of the game was showcased, as most of it was an early game by the looks of it. However, the highlight of the video was not the banter that went on between both of them, but rather a review that Conan had for the game. That's where things took a comical turn.

Conan O'Brien's amazing review of Biomutant

Now before reading the review and getting upset, gamers need to understand that it was all in good fun and part of the video game show, Clueless Gamer. The show is filled with satirical content and gags. With that being said, here's the review:

Goodbye mom (Image via YouTube, Team Coco)

"I think this game would be perfect, (if there was) a little less talking, and, when I say a little less, I mean a lot less. It was a game that went way too long and seemed to have no point. Where a boy, started to save his mother and then said, "Ah, screw it" and let her drown. "

"Where a lot of pointless meandering, somehow wit was supposed to mean something in a world nobody cared about. A father sowed in a dark room, depressed, while a mother seemed to do most everything, and yet the game went on, and on, and the narrator kept talking and talking; and saying things like, "Be good to yourself" and "A smile is just a frown turned upside down."

Watch the entire video here:

