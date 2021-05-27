Biomutant: How to get the Mekton robot

Biomutant is loaded with ways to travel and ways to defeat enemies spread across its world.

Players can get a whole lot of guns, swords, and crazier weapons to swiftly deal with the mutated animals of Biomutant. They can also get their hands on a mount or a blimp to make their voyage quicker.

Why not get a hold of something that does both? Biomutant players can get their hands on the Mekton robot. It can be used for travel and for fighting with an insane amount of firepower behind it.

How to get the Mekton robot in Biomutant

The Mekton robot is an important tool for Biomutant players. Not only does it do wild damage to opponents, but it also allows the player to travel through regions that cause Hypoxia with no issues at all.

That makes this giant mech a priority. To obtain the Mekton, players need to head to the Chugyard location. For those looking at the map, it is close to Bricktown and the Murkadorpus Outpost.

Spent 5 hours with #biomutant not bad, kinda fun, especially when you get the Mech and they called it Mekton. Awesome. I hope that was on purpose, shout out to the #anime This is a good example of how a game's story can hurt it, let's see how much... 😬#steam pic.twitter.com/c5ZSrcxnhs — ben guyton (ETAzero) (@lanboyguyton) May 26, 2021

Interact with the noticeboard at the front of the Chugyard, and a mission will be given. This mission requires players to track down a character named Gizmo in the surrounding area.

Players should then head inside and fight all the enemies in the way. Pry open the doors and repeat the killing of Biomutant enemies. There will be a short scene where a rocket blasts a door, allowing the player entrance further into the Chugyard.

Enter the blown open door to find Gizmo. Gizmo will state that he needs help retrieving an important item from the ruins. Head through the shutter doors to reveal a Hypoxia zone.

Rush through the zone quickly as the character cannot breathe within it. Enter the tunnel on the right, duck down, and locate the door. The door leads out of the Hypoxia Zone with a small room to the left.

Follow the route in that room and jump up to the next level of the area. Walk across the rope and arrive at a truck. Grab the container from the truck and run off to the right through a door.

Make it through another Hypoxia Zone, and the Mekton parts will be waiting. After obtaining them, climb up the yellow areas to find a rope that allows players to slide back to the starting location of the area.

Interact with Gizmo, and this will give him the Mekton parts. After that, the Mekton of Biomutant can be called upon whenever the player requests it. Simply press four on the keyboard or use right on the D-pad depending on the system.