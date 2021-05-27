The best PC settings and controls for Biomutant

Biomutant is an action RPG that is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

A PC generally has more settings to fiddle with. Crafting the perfect settings will ensure that the game runs smoothly on the player's PC. Each gaming set-up is different, so it can be a tough challenge to determine what works best.

The settings in this article will work quite well on any PC system that meets the recommended requirements to simply run the game.

Best PC settings for Biomutant

Each gaming set-up is different

Everyone's PC is different. Therefore, these settings reflect the best overall choices to run Biomutant.

Here are the best PC settings for Biomutant:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: PC's Native Screen Resolution

PC's Native Screen Resolution Vertical Sync: Off

Off Sharpening Amount: 20

20 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Resolution Scale : 100

: 100 Framerate Limit: Off

Off Preset: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Density: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Object Detail: High

High Fur Detail: Default

Default World Draw Distance: Default

These settings should make any copy of Biomutant on PC run incredibly well.

Best controls for Biomutant on PC

Best controls for Biomutant on PC

The best controls for Biomutant on PC are definitely the default ones. However, there are a few things that can be switched around based on preference. Since Biomutant isn't a competitive game, changing things won't give the player too much of an advantage.

Here are the default controls for PC versions of Biomutant:

Movement

Move Forward: W

Move Backward: S

Move Left: A

Move Right: D

Jump: Space Bar

Dodge: ALT

Run: Shift

Actions

Interact: E

Consumables: 1

Melee Weapons: 3

Ranged Weapons: 2

Transport: 4

Combat

Melee: Right Click

Shoot: Left Click

Reload: R

Parry: Q

Wung-Fu: F

Super Wushu: V

Abilities

Toggle Ability(Hold): Middle Click

Quick-Use Ability Up: F1

Quick-Use Ability Down: F3

Quick-Use Ability Left: F4

Quick-Use Ability Right: F2

Menu Shortcuts

Menu: TAB

Map: M

Journal: J

Gear: G

Inventory: I

Character: C

Mutations: U

These default controls are simple to remember and easy to use. Some players prefer Jump as the scroll wheel instead of Space. Others also like to switch Dodge and Run. Apart from these changes, these controls are perfect for Biomutant.