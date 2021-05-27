The best PC settings and controls for Biomutant

Biomutant is an action RPG that is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
A PC generally has more settings to fiddle with. Crafting the perfect settings will ensure that the game runs smoothly on the player's PC. Each gaming set-up is different, so it can be a tough challenge to determine what works best.
The settings in this article will work quite well on any PC system that meets the recommended requirements to simply run the game.
Best PC settings for Biomutant
Everyone's PC is different. Therefore, these settings reflect the best overall choices to run Biomutant.
Here are the best PC settings for Biomutant:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: PC's Native Screen Resolution
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Sharpening Amount: 20
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100
- Framerate Limit: Off
- Preset: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Foliage Density: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium
- Object Detail: High
- Fur Detail: Default
- World Draw Distance: Default
These settings should make any copy of Biomutant on PC run incredibly well.
Best controls for Biomutant on PC
The best controls for Biomutant on PC are definitely the default ones. However, there are a few things that can be switched around based on preference. Since Biomutant isn't a competitive game, changing things won't give the player too much of an advantage.
Here are the default controls for PC versions of Biomutant:
Movement
- Move Forward: W
- Move Backward: S
- Move Left: A
- Move Right: D
- Jump: Space Bar
- Dodge: ALT
- Run: Shift
Actions
- Interact: E
- Consumables: 1
- Melee Weapons: 3
- Ranged Weapons: 2
- Transport: 4
Combat
- Melee: Right Click
- Shoot: Left Click
- Reload: R
- Parry: Q
- Wung-Fu: F
- Super Wushu: V
Abilities
- Toggle Ability(Hold): Middle Click
- Quick-Use Ability Up: F1
- Quick-Use Ability Down: F3
- Quick-Use Ability Left: F4
- Quick-Use Ability Right: F2
Menu Shortcuts
- Menu: TAB
- Map: M
- Journal: J
- Gear: G
- Inventory: I
- Character: C
- Mutations: U
These default controls are simple to remember and easy to use. Some players prefer Jump as the scroll wheel instead of Space. Others also like to switch Dodge and Run. Apart from these changes, these controls are perfect for Biomutant.