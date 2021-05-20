Biomutant Trophy Guide: Full list of all achievements and trophies

Open-world RPG Biomutant is set to be released in a few days, and its developers have now released Xbox achievements and PS4 trophies for the game.
This Biomutant trophy guide will help players identify some of these unlockable achievements in-game.
As of now, there are 40 plus achievements and trophies (may be subject to change post-launch) for players to unlock in Biomutant.
Biomutant Trophy Guide: Complete list
By the looks of it, Biomutant players will have their hands full trying to figure out ways to earn these achievements and trophies.
From discovering Altars and side characters to crafting 7-star weapons in-game, players will have a lot of exploring and grinding to do.
Given that Biomutant is an RPG, players may need several playthroughs to unlock all of these items and characters.
According to the Biomutant Trophy Guide, the achievements and trophies for consoles have been broken down into 4 divisions: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
Platinum
Upon unlocking all achievements/trophies in-game, this one will be unlocked automatically.
- Biomutant Platinum Trophy - Unlock every Trophy in Biomutant
Gold
There are three gold achievements/trophies that players can unlock:
- Wung-fu Master - Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu
- Paragon - Defeat All four World Eaters
- Social - Discover all 16 Side Characters
Silver
There are six silver achievements/trophies that players can unlock:
- Kneel - Discover all 30 Altars
- Pew Pew! - Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills
- Hack ‘n Slash - Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills
- The Dragon - Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders
- Conscious - Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues
- Trek - Discover all 6 Tribe Forts
Bronze
There are 37 bronze achievements/trophies players can unlock:
- The Adventure Begins - Escape Bunker 101
- Twinkle Twinkle - Discover a Twinkle Crashsite
- Under the Table - Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp
- Old World Gadgets - Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets
- Thugs - Defeat 25 Bandits
- Tar-up - Drown 5 Enemies in Oil during Combat
- Specialized - Reach Level 25 with any Character Class
- DNA Overload - Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool
- Max Gains - Upgrade any 2 Attributes to 100
- Electrified - Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability
- Stick it to Them - Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble
- Sproing! - Bounce 50 times on a Fungus
- Nautica - Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels
- Heavy Metal - Survive 5 minutes in the Mekton while the Deadzone
- Rodeo - Ride a Gnaut 500 meters
- Toytinkerer - Unlock all Automaton Upgrades
- In the Green - Possess more than 1000, Greenleaf
- Elementary - Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource
- Zoo-do - Capture 20 Sqvips
- Quack - Capture 20 Gumducks
- Bugologist - Capture 20 Glittermoths
- Flap-flap - Capture 20 Pippis
- Angler - Capture 20 Guppos
- Bagman - Buy an item from Honki
- Adventurer - Discover all 7 Environment Biomes
- Eye on the Road - Discover and enter 3 Manholes
- That’s Mine - Detonate 3 Bangballs on the Porky Puff
- Snack-time - Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater 6 Sqvips
- Mariner - Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos
- Gumshow - Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff
- Conquest - Take Over 6 Tribe Outposts
- Show-off - Defeat Enemies using 3 Different Tribe Weapons
- Starstruck - Craft a 7-star Weapon
- Hammertime - Find and Equip 5 Different Mekton Upgrades
- Riding the Wave - Find and Equip 5 Different Googlide Upgrades
- Knockout! - Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit
- End of Rainbow - Find out what’s at the End of a Rainbow
Note: This Biomutant trophy guide will be updated if new achievements/trophies are added.
Watch the explanation trailer for Biomutant here:
