Biomutant Trophy Guide: Full list of all achievements and trophies

Open-world RPG Biomutant is set to be released in a few days, and its developers have now released Xbox achievements and PS4 trophies for the game.

This Biomutant trophy guide will help players identify some of these unlockable achievements in-game.

As of now, there are 40 plus achievements and trophies (may be subject to change post-launch) for players to unlock in Biomutant.

Biomutant Trophy Guide: Complete list

By the looks of it, Biomutant players will have their hands full trying to figure out ways to earn these achievements and trophies.

From discovering Altars and side characters to crafting 7-star weapons in-game, players will have a lot of exploring and grinding to do.

Given that Biomutant is an RPG, players may need several playthroughs to unlock all of these items and characters.

According to the Biomutant Trophy Guide, the achievements and trophies for consoles have been broken down into 4 divisions: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Platinum

Upon unlocking all achievements/trophies in-game, this one will be unlocked automatically.

Biomutant Platinum Trophy - Unlock every Trophy in Biomutant

Gold

There are three gold achievements/trophies that players can unlock:

Wung-fu Master - Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu

Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu Paragon - Defeat All four World Eaters

Defeat All four World Eaters Social - Discover all 16 Side Characters

Silver

There are six silver achievements/trophies that players can unlock:

Kneel - Discover all 30 Altars

Discover all 30 Altars Pew Pew! - Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills

Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills Hack ‘n Slash - Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills

Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills The Dragon - Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders

Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders Conscious - Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues

Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues Trek - Discover all 6 Tribe Forts

Bronze

There are 37 bronze achievements/trophies players can unlock:

The Adventure Begins - Escape Bunker 101

Escape Bunker 101 Twinkle Twinkle - Discover a Twinkle Crashsite

Discover a Twinkle Crashsite Under the Table - Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp

Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp Old World Gadgets - Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets

Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets Thugs - Defeat 25 Bandits

Defeat 25 Bandits Tar-up - Drown 5 Enemies in Oil during Combat

Drown 5 Enemies in Oil during Combat Specialized - Reach Level 25 with any Character Class

Reach Level 25 with any Character Class DNA Overload - Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool

Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool Max Gains - Upgrade any 2 Attributes to 100

Upgrade any 2 Attributes to 100 Electrified - Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability

Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability Stick it to Them - Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble

Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble Sproing! - Bounce 50 times on a Fungus

Bounce 50 times on a Fungus Nautica - Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels

Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels Heavy Metal - Survive 5 minutes in the Mekton while the Deadzone

Survive 5 minutes in the Mekton while the Deadzone Rodeo - Ride a Gnaut 500 meters

Ride a Gnaut 500 meters Toytinkerer - Unlock all Automaton Upgrades

Unlock all Automaton Upgrades In the Green - Possess more than 1000, Greenleaf

Possess more than 1000, Greenleaf Elementary - Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource

Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource Zoo-do - Capture 20 Sqvips

Capture 20 Sqvips Quack - Capture 20 Gumducks

Capture 20 Gumducks Bugologist - Capture 20 Glittermoths

Capture 20 Glittermoths Flap-flap - Capture 20 Pippis

Capture 20 Pippis Angler - Capture 20 Guppos

Capture 20 Guppos Bagman - Buy an item from Honki

Buy an item from Honki Adventurer - Discover all 7 Environment Biomes

Discover all 7 Environment Biomes Eye on the Road - Discover and enter 3 Manholes

Discover and enter 3 Manholes That’s Mine - Detonate 3 Bangballs on the Porky Puff

Detonate 3 Bangballs on the Porky Puff Snack-time - Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater 6 Sqvips

Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater 6 Sqvips Mariner - Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos

Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos Gumshow - Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff

Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff Conquest - Take Over 6 Tribe Outposts

Take Over 6 Tribe Outposts Show-off - Defeat Enemies using 3 Different Tribe Weapons

Defeat Enemies using 3 Different Tribe Weapons Starstruck - Craft a 7-star Weapon

Craft a 7-star Weapon Hammertime - Find and Equip 5 Different Mekton Upgrades

Find and Equip 5 Different Mekton Upgrades Riding the Wave - Find and Equip 5 Different Googlide Upgrades

Find and Equip 5 Different Googlide Upgrades Knockout! - Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit

Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit End of Rainbow - Find out what’s at the End of a Rainbow

Note: This Biomutant trophy guide will be updated if new achievements/trophies are added.

