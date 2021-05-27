Biomutant: How to find the Yrkum Pikeaxe Ultimate Weapon

Biomutant has a plethora of characters, locations, and weapons. One of those weapons is the Yrkum Pikeaxe.

This Yrkum Pikeaxe is one of many Unique Weapons in Biomutant. It has no special abilities but does a solid 137-205 in damage.

The Yrkum Pikeaxe is a Unique Heavy One-Handed Slash weapon and has low Attack Speed. It is a heavy hitter but is less mobile than other weapons found in the game.

Biomutant's Yrkum Pikeaxe is located in Sludge Deodorizum

The Deodorizum Vault side quest will begin when players find the Deodorizum Vault Key (Image via THQ Nordic)

The Yrkum Pikeaxe can be obtained in Sludge Deodorizum.

Sludge Deodorizum is in the 10I sector of the map. Once players arrive at this location, they have to defeat Greasy Polliconey to get a vault key.

Greasy Polliconey is only hostile when it becomes aware of the player. This giant creature resembles a hairy lizard.

Fighting Greasy Polliconey is not that difficult. All players need to do is dodge its attacks and deliver their own. Once the creature is defeated, the in-game character will loot its body and find the Deodorizum Vault Key.

Fighting Greasy Polliconey is not that difficult (Image via THQ Nordic)

Once the player obtains the Deodorizum Vault Key, the Deodorizum Vault side quest will immediately begin. This is an optional quest in Biomutant but will reward the player with the Yrkum Pikeaxe.

All players need to do to complete this side quest is unlock the vault door with the key. Inside the vault, players will find a glass case sitting at the back.

Once the player approaches it, their in-game character will break the glass and retrieve the Yrkum Pikeaxe that is inside the case.

The Yrkum Pikeaxe will then be available for the Biomutant player to use as a weapon.

YouTuber 100% Guides has a video (above) that shows players where they can locate the Greasy Polliconey and where exactly the Deodorizum Vault is.