Biomutant: How to get the Suburbia Ultimate ranged weapon

There are various weapons in Biomutant, with some being extremely powerful, dubbed "Ultimate weapons."

Biomutant has several Old World Vaults that players. These hold some of the most powerful items and weapons that can be found in the game. However, unlocking them requires a key.

The vault in Suburbia is especially remarkable as it plays host to an Ultimate ranged weapon. Obtaining this weapon is more than worth the trouble as it will increase the power of the player's ranged combat tenfold.

How to get the Suburbia Ultimate ranged weapon in Biomutant

Image via THQ Nordic

Biomutant players will need to locate a character named Moog if they want to open up the Suburbia vault. Moog resides in the Deadzone, which requires a way to withstand a Hypoxia Zone to reach.

Players can resist the Hypoxia effect in these zones by putting together armor that can delay or resist it. They can spend bio-points to gain more resistance to Hypoxia. Players can also obtain an Oxygen Suit or Mekton robot to safely travel through any Hypoxia Zone.

Image via THQ Nordic

After a Biomutant player travels through the Hypoxia Zone safely, locate Moog, who should be found near the Ankati Fortress. It is located right near the Deadzone label on the map.

Interact with Moog, and he will provide a side quest known as The Schacky TrunkGnut. This is a monster that Moog requires the player to eliminate. It is very close to the Suburbia vault.

Image via THQ Nordic

Follow the quest marker to Suburbia. Players will come across the Schacky TrunkGnut, a giant elephant/anteater-looking creature. It deals damage by quaking the ground, therefore staying mobile and ranged will see it dispatched quickly.

Once the Schacky TrunkGnut is defeated, loot its remains to obtain the Suburbia Vault Key. The Suburbia Vault side quest will begin, and the vault is only a short distance away.

This video by RIOT GEAR GAMING on YouTube provides a great walkthrough of the quest for the Suburbia Ultimate ranged weapon in Biomutant. Enter the vault, go downstairs to the locked door, and open with the security console.

Break the glass case found within, after which the Suburbia Ultimate ranged weapon will be obtained. It is known as the Sparkatron Hypicskromp and deals an insane amount of electrical damage to Biomutant enemies.