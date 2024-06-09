Black Clover M redeem codes (June 2024) and redemption guide

Vic Game Studios has provided several Black Clover M redeem codes for June 2024. You can use them to get various in-game items, such as Black Crystal, Bond Summon Tickets, EXP, Stamina, and more. The codes are the best ways to obtain in-game resources since they eliminate the effort required to farm or spend real money at the in-app store.

It's recommended to use the codes immediately, as they won’t remain valid for long. That said, here is the list of all redeem codes granting freebies in Black Clover M in June 2024. The article also provides a complete guide to redeeming the codes and claiming the freebies in the title based on the Black Clover anime and manga series.

All Black Clover M redeem codes for June 2024

Free rewards from the Black Clover redeem codes. (Image via Vic Game Studios)

Here is the list of all Black Clover M redeem codes active on June 2024:

BCMWORLDMATCHD1: Black Crystal ✕ 200

Black Crystal ✕ 200 PVPMATCHD1: Black Crystal ✕ 100

Black Crystal ✕ 100 WELCOMED2PVP: Black Crystal ✕ 200

Black Crystal ✕ 200 D2PVPBCMATCH: Black Crystal ✕ 100

Black Crystal ✕ 100 EUWORLDCHAMPION: Free in-game rewards (Only for EU servers)

Free in-game rewards (Only for EU servers) THANKSFORSUPPORT : Free in-game rewards

: Free in-game rewards BCMS2GIFT1: Free in-game rewards

Free in-game rewards BCM777: Free in-game rewards

Free in-game rewards BCMXGIKKU2 : 120 ✕ Black Crystal and 1,000,000 ✕ Yul (Only for US servers)

: 120 ✕ Black Crystal and 1,000,000 ✕ Yul (Only for US servers) BCMXBLAZEJAY8 : 120 ✕ Black Crystal and 1,000,000 ✕ Yul (Only for US servers)

: 120 ✕ Black Crystal and 1,000,000 ✕ Yul (Only for US servers) BCMXBEATSPH6: 120 ✕ Black Crystal and 1,000,000 ✕ Yul (Only for US servers)

The above-listed Black Clover M codes expire after a certain period. Therefore, you must redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, Vic Game Studios allows redeeming each Black Clover M code only once per account.

A complete guide to redeeming the Black Clover M redeem codes for June 2024

Paste any active code in the Redeem Code box and click the Confirm button to transfer free rewards to your in-game mailbox. (Image via Vic Game Studios)

It’s possible to use the Black Clover M redeem codes in-game to extract the freebies. New Black Clover M players must complete the tutorial first, which takes about 30 minutes, to unlock the redemption feature in-game. Here are the steps that lead the way from codes to the free rewards:

Launch Black Clover M on your Android or iOS devices.

on your Android or iOS devices. Tap your Avatar icon at the top left corner of the main screen.

icon at the top left corner of the main screen. You will see your current rank and your in-game name below it.

Copy your AID , which is below your in-game name, by clicking the Copy button next to the ID.

, which is below your in-game name, by clicking the Copy button next to the ID. You can see a bunch of buttons on the leftmost side of the main screen in a column.

Hit the button with a megaphone icon to open a menu that contains the latest news and announcements.

to open a menu that contains the latest news and announcements. Hit the Coupon Redemption button.

button. Click on “Click here to visit the serial code redemption page” and open the code redemption menu.

and open the code redemption menu. Paste your AID in the Account ID (AID) box.

box. Paste the active Code in the Redeem Code box.

box. Click the Confirm button.

button. Close the redemption menu and open your in-game mailbox by clicking the mail icon at the main screen’s top right corner.

Claim all freebies by clicking the Receive All button at the bottom right corner of the Mailbox menu.

That concludes our Black Clover M redeem codes for June 2024 and redemption guide. Interested players can check out our Black Clover M tier list here.